문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートWindowOnDropped 

WindowOnDropped

개체(전문가 또는 스크립트) 드롭 포인트에 해당하는 차트 하위 창 번호 가져오기.

int  WindowOnDropped() const

값 반환

개체 드롭 포인트의 하위 창 번호를 차트화 0은 주 창을 의미합니다.