オブジェクト（エキスパートまたはスクリプト）ドロップポイントに対応するチャートサブウィンドウの番号を取得します。

int  WindowOnDropped() const

戻り値

オブジェクト（エキスパートまたはスクリプト）ドロップポイントに対応するチャートサブウィンドウの番号0 はメインチャートウィンドウを意味します。