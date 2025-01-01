DocumentationSections
Retourne le numéro de la sous-fenêtre du graphique correspondant au point de dépose de l'objet (expert ou script).

int  WindowOnDropped() const

Valeur de retour

Numéro de la sous-fenêtre du graphique correspondant au point de dépose de l'objet. 0 signifie la fenêtre du graphique principal.