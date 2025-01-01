ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートShowDateScale 

ShowDateScale

「ShowDateScale」プロパティの新しい値を設定します。

bool  ShowDateScale(
  bool  show      // 新しい値
  ）

パラメータ

show

[in]  「ShowDateScale」プロパティの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、プロパティ値が変更できなかった場合は false