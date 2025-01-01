문서화섹션
ShowDateScale

"ShowDateScale" 속성의 새 값을 설정.

bool  ShowDateScale(
   bool  show      // 속성 값
  \)

매개변수

표시

[in]  "ShowDateScale" 속성의 새 값.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 속성을 변경할 수 없으면 false.