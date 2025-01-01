DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques des prixShowDateScale 

ShowDateScale

Définit une nouvelle valeur à la propriété "ShowDateScale".

bool  ShowDateScale(
   bool  show      // Nouvelle valeur
   )

Paramètres

show

[in]  Nouvelle valeur pour la propriété "ShowDateScale".

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la propriété n'a pas été changé.