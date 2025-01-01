DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos de preciosShowDateScale 

ShowDateScale

Establece el nuevo valor de la propiedad "ShowDateScale".

bool  ShowDateScale(
   bool  show      // Nuevo valor
   )

Parámetros

show

[in]  Nuevo valor de la propiedad "ShowDateScale".

Valor devuelto

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false si la propiedad no ha sido cambiada.