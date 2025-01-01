DocumentationSections
OnTradeProcess

Définit un flag pour traiter l'évènement OnTrade .

void  OnTradeProcess(
   bool     value        // flag
   )

Paramètres

value

[in]  Flag pour traiter l'évènement OnTrade.

Valeur de retour

Aucune.

Note

Si le flag est à true, l'évènement OnTrade est traité, par défaut, le flag est à false.