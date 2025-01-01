DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardModules de StratégiesClasses de base des Expert AdvisorsCExpertDeleteOrderLong 

DeleteOrderLong

Supprime un ordre en attente de type Buy Limit/Stop.

virtual bool  DeleteOrderLong()

Valeur de retour

vrai si l'opération a été éxécutée, sinon faux.

Note

Supprime l'ordre en attente Buy Limit/Stop (méthode OrderDelete(...) de la classe CTrade).

Implémentation

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Supprime un ordre long limit/stop                          |
//| ENTREE : aucune.                                                  |
//| SORTIE : vrai si opération réalisée avec succès, faux sinon. |
//| REMARQUE : aucune.                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CExpert::DeleteOrderLong()
  {
   return(m_trade.OrderDelete(m_order.Ticket()));
  }