378 nouvelles tâches dans toutes les langues
EA MT5 – EMA50/EMA200 + Filtre RSI + Gestion du risque ATR, panneau & limite de spread
120 - 200 USD
Objectif — Développer un indicateur MQL5 pour MetaTrader 5 affichant des signaux Achat/Vente basés sur le croisement EMA(50)/EMA(200) avec filtre RSI(14). AUCUN ordre exécuté. Signaux (on-bar, pas de repaint) — Achat quand EMA(50) croise AU-DESSUS de EMA(200). — Vente quand EMA(50) croise AU-DESSOUS de EMA(200). — Filtre RSI(14): valider Achat si RSI > 55, Vente si RSI < 45 (filtres activables). — Les signaux sont
7 Applications
Ali
30+ USD
Comme je vous le dit moi ces mon dernier temps c'est pas facile mais cit tu tiens dure il y a toujours le vainqueur je préfère profiter des choses que je na vais pas aux par avant
2 Applications
An Institutional Expert Advisor based on AI and Smart Money Concepts (MQL5) required.
5000 - 15000 USD
We are looking for a highly skilled *MQL5 developer or team* with strong expertise in *algorithmic trading* and *institutional-grade systems* to build an *AI-driven Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor (EA)* for *MetaTrader 5 (MT5)*. 🎯 Goal: To create an *institutional-level AI trading system*, capable of trading across all asset classes (Forex, indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities), adapting dynamically to market
8 Applications
Un EA de trading HFT (Trading à haute fréquence) pour les indices synthétiques Deriv (Volatility 100) et le Forex
30 - 500 USD
if(bearishCross && sells<MaxTradesPerSym) { sl = NormalizeDouble(ask + stoploss,(int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS)); tp = NormalizeDouble(ask - stoploss*TakeProfitRR,(int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS)); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); trade.Sell(volume,symbol,bid,sl,tp,"EA_SELL"); lastActionTime=TimeCurrent(); } ManageTrailing(symbol); }
4 Applications
Forex EA trading Robot
30 - 400 USD
Instruments: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, USDCHF, EURGBP, AUDUSD, XAUUSD (gold). Timeframe: 5 minutes (M5). 1. Entrances The EA detects entry points based on key price levels (recent high and low prices) identified by price action (e.g. breakout or bounce off supports/resistances, specific candlestick patterns or continuation/reversal patterns). The EA opens long (buy) positions near the identified low
3 Applications
