DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertOnTradeProcess 

OnTradeProcess

Sets the OnTrade event handling flag.

void  OnTradeProcess(
   bool     value        // flag
   )

Parameters

value

[in] OnTrade event handling flag.

Return Value

None.

Note

If the flag is true, the OnTrade event is handled. By default, the flag is set to false.