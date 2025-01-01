문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertOnTradeProcess 

OnTradeProcess

OnTrade 이벤트 핸들링 플래그를 설정합니다.

void  OnTradeProcess(
   bool     value        // 플래그
   )

Parameters

value

[in] OnTrade 이벤트 핸들링 플래그.

반환 값

None.

참고

플래그가 참이면, OnTrade 이벤트가 처리됩니다. 기본적으로 플래그는 false로 설정됩니다.