CExpertOnTradeProcess 

OnTradeProcess

OnTrade イベント続行のフラグを設定します。

void  OnTradeProcess(
  bool    value       // フラグ
  ）

パラメータ

value

[in] OnTrade イベント続行のフラグ

戻り値

なし

注意事項

フラグが true の場合は、OnTrade イベントが続行され、デフォルトでは、フラグが false に設定されます。