文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertOnTradeProcess 

OnTradeProcess

设置处理 OnTrade 事件的标志。

void  OnTradeProcess(
   bool     value        // 标志
   )

参数

value

[输入] 处理 OnTrade 事件的标志

返回值

无。

注释

如果标志为 true, 则 OnTrade 事件被处理, 省缺, 标志设置为 false。