Aperçu
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
Actions
Symbole
Nom complet
Prix BID
Prix ASK
Journalier
NVDA
NVIDIA Corporation
176.60
176.90
0.20%
MSFT
Microsoft Corporation
517.93
518.23
1.86%
AAPL
Apple Inc
245.50
245.80
3.20%
GOOG
Alphabet Inc - Class C Capital Stock
255.24
255.54
1.15%
GOOGL
Alphabet Inc - Class A
254.72
255.02
1.07%
AMZN
Amazon.com Inc
231.48
231.78
0.11%
META
Meta Platforms Inc - Class A
778.38
778.68
0.24%
AVGO
Broadcom Inc
344.94
345.24
0.12%
TSM
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd
264.84
265.14
1.39%
TSLA
Tesla Inc
426.07
426.37
2.21%
JPM
JP Morgan Chase & Co
314.75
315.05
0.50%
ORCL
Oracle Corporation
308.75
309.05
4.10%
WMT
Walmart Inc
102.30
102.60
1.27%
GLDI
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETNs due Februar
167.22
167.52
0.74%
LLY
Eli Lilly and Company
752.25
752.55
1.38%
PDD
PDD Holdings Inc - American Depositary Shares
129.47
129.77
2.62%
MA
Mastercard Incorporated
583.88
584.18
0.39%
NFLX
Netflix Inc - Common Stock
1226.97
1227.27
1.59%
XOM
Exxon Mobil Corporation
112.84
113.14
0.98%
RPAY
Repay Holdings Corporation - Class A
5.45
5.75
5.22%
NTES
NetEase Inc - American Depositary Shares, each representing 5 o
152.05
152.35
0.56%
ONC
334.40
334.70
2.48%
NA
Nano Labs Ltd - Class A
5.41
5.71
4.04%
PLTR
Palantir Technologies Inc Class A
182.39
182.69
3.06%
JNJ
Johnson & Johnson
176.19
176.49
1.18%
COST
Costco Wholesale Corporation
951.16
951.46
0.13%
HD
Home Depot Inc (The)
415.78
416.08
0.41%
Devises
Symbole
Nom complet
Prix BID
Prix ASK
Journalier
EURUSD
Euro vs US Dollar
1.17419
1.17449
0.37%
GBPUSD
Pound Sterling vs US Dollar
1.34666
1.34696
0.63%
AUDCAD
Australian Dollar vs Canadian Dollar
0.90834
0.90864
0.40%
USDJPY
US Dollar vs Yen
147.951
147.981
0.03%
AUDUSD
Australian Dollar vs US Dollar
0.65887
0.65917
0.35%
NZDCAD
New Zealand Dollar vs Canadian Dollar
0.80665
0.80695
0.56%
USDCAD
US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar
1.37736
1.37766
0.16%
USDCHF
US Dollar vs Swiss Franc
0.79535
0.79565
0.39%
AUDNZD
Australian Dollar vs New Zealand Dollar
1.12533
1.12563
0.14%
GBPJPY
Pound Sterling vs Yen
199.273
199.303
0.64%
Métaux
Symbole
Nom complet
Prix BID
Prix ASK
Journalier
XAUUSD
Gold vs US Dollar
3685.07
3685.37
1.12%
XAGUSD
Silver vs US Dollar
43.050
43.080
3.02%
XAUEUR
Gold vs Euro
3137.39
3137.69
1.48%
XAUAUD
Gold vs Australian Dollar
5586.92
5587.22
1.39%
XAUGBP
Gold vs Great Britain Pound
2734.59
2734.89
1.71%
XAUCHF
Gold vs Swiss Franc
2930.77
2931.07
1.51%
XAGEUR
Silver vs Euro
36.653
36.683
3.36%
XAGAUD
Silver vs Australian Dollar
65.274
65.304
3.27%
Indices
Symbole
Nom complet
Prix BID
Prix ASK
Journalier
AMZE
Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index
3.18
3.48
2.91%
HK50
HK50
26476.0
26479.0
0.38%
DE40
Germany 40 Index
23653.50
23653.80
0.19%
US2000
US Small Cap 2000 Index
2448.51
2448.81
0.92%
US30
US Wall Street 30 Index
46301.20
46301.50
0.23%
US500
US SPX 500 Index
6663.70
6664.00
0.38%
IT40
Italy 40 Index
42320.00
42320.30
0.10%
Matières premières
Cryptomonnaies
Symbole
Nom complet
Prix BID
Prix ASK
Journalier
BTCUSD
Bitcoin vs US Dollar
115306.50
115306.80
1.83%
BTCEUR
Bitcoin vs Euro
98125.609
98125.639
1.47%
ETHUSD
Ethereum vs US Dollar
4452.05
4452.35
3.14%
XRPUSD
Ripple vs US Dollar
2.9837
2.9867
3.61%
SOLUSD
Solana Token vs US Dollar
236.6100
236.6130
4.42%
BTCJPY
Bitcoin vs Yen
17271854
17271884
0.97%
DOGUSD
Dogecoin USD
0.26509
0.26539
5.26%
BNBUSD
Binance Coin (USD)
979.387
979.417
0.89%
ADAUSD
Cardano Vs USD
0.89076
0.89106
4.00%
DSHUSD
Dashcoin vs US Dollar
20.070
20.100
1.57%