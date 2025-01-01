DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardModuli StrategiaClassi base per Expert AdvisorsCExpertOnTradeProcess 

OnTradeProcess

Imposta una flag per procedere l'eventoOnTrade.

void  OnTradeProcess(
   bool     value        // flag
   )

Parametri

value

[in] Flag per procedere all'evento OnTrade.

Valore di ritorno

Nessuno.

Nota

Se il flag è true, l'evento OnTrade viene processato, per default, il flag viene impostato su false.