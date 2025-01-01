DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMódulos de estrategiasClases base de los Asesores ExpertosCExpertCheckOpen 

CheckOpen

Comprueba las condiciones de apertura de la posición.

virtual bool  CheckOpen()

Valor devuelto

true si se ha ejecutado alguna operación, false en caso contrario.

Nota

Comprueba las condiciones para abrir posiciones largas (CheckOpenLong()) y cortas (CheckOpenShort()).

Implementación

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Comprueba la apertura de la posición u orden limit/stop                  |
//| ENTRADA:  no.                                                      |
//| SALIDA: true si la operación se procesa, false en caso contrario.      |
//| OBSERVACIONES: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CExpert::CheckOpen()
  {
   if(CheckOpenLong())  return(true);
   if(CheckOpenShort()) return(true);
//--- devuelve sin operaciones
   return(false);
  }