//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Comprueba el cierre de la posición o borrado de la orden limit/stop |

//| ENTRADA: no. |

//| SALIDA: true si la operación se procesa, false en caso contrario. |

//| OBSERVACIONES: no. |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CExpert::CheckClose()

{

double lot;

//--- la posición debe seleccionarse antes de la llamada

if((lot=m_money.CheckClose(GetPointer(m_position)))!=0.0)

return(CloseAll(lot));

//--- comprueba el tipo de posición

if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)

{

//--- comprueba la posibilidad de cerrar la posición larga / borrar las posiciones pendientes para comprar

if(CheckCloseLong())

{

DeleteOrders();

return(true);

}

}

else

{

//--- comprueba la posibilidad de cerrar la posición corta / borrar las posiciones pendientes para vender

if(CheckCloseShort())

{

DeleteOrders();

return(true);

}

}

//--- devuelve sin operaciones

return(false);

}