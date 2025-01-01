DocumentaciónSecciones
CheckCloseShort

Comprueba las condiciones de cierre de la posición corta.

virtual bool  CheckCloseShort()

Valor devuelto

true si la operación se ha ejecutado; en caso contrario false.

Nota

Comprueba las condiciones de cierre de la posición corta (método CheckCloseShort() del objeto Signal) y si se satisfacen, cierra la posición (método CloseShort()).

Implementación

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Comprueba el cierre de la posición corta o borrado de la orden limit/stop        |
//| ENTRADA:  no.                                                      |
//| SALIDA: true si la operación se procesa, false en caso contrario.      |
//| OBSERVACIONES: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CExpert::CheckCloseShort()
  {
   double price=EMPTY_VALUE;
//--- comprueba el cierre de las posiciones cortas
   if(m_signal.CheckCloseShort(price))
      return(CloseShort(price));
//--- devuelve sin operaciones
   return(false);
  }