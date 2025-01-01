DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertCheckOpen 

CheckOpen

Checks conditions to open a position.

virtual bool  CheckOpen()

Return Value

true - a trade operation has been executed, otherwise - false.

Note

It checks the necessity to open long (CheckOpenLong()) and short (CheckOpenShort()) positions.

Implementation

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for position open or limit/stop order set                  |
//| INPUT:  no.                                                      |
//| OUTPUT: true-if trade operation processed, false otherwise.      |
//| REMARK: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CExpert::CheckOpen()
  {
   if(CheckOpenLong())  return(true);
   if(CheckOpenShort()) return(true);
//--- return without operations
   return(false);
  }