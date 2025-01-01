- Init
- Magic
- InitSignal
- InitTrailing
- InitMoney
- InitTrade
- Deinit
- OnTickProcess
- OnTradeProcess
- OnTimerProcess
- OnChartEventProcess
- OnBookEventProcess
- MaxOrders
- Signal
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- OnTick
- OnTrade
- OnTimer
- OnChartEvent
- OnBookEvent
- InitParameters
- DeinitTrade
- DeinitSignal
- DeinitTrailing
- DeinitMoney
- DeinitIndicators
- Refresh
- Processing
- SelectPosition
- CheckOpen
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLong
- OpenShort
- CheckReverse
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- ReverseLong
- ReverseShort
- CheckClose
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseAll
- Close
- CloseLong
- CloseShort
- CheckTrailingStop
- CheckTrailingStopLong
- CheckTrailingStopShort
- TrailingStopLong
- TrailingStopShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- TrailingOrderLong
- TrailingOrderShort
- CheckDeleteOrderLong
- CheckDeleteOrderShort
- DeleteOrders
- DeleteOrder
- DeleteOrderLong
- DeleteOrderShort
- LotOpenLong
- LotOpenShort
- LotReverse
- PrepareHistoryDate
- HistoryPoint
- CheckTradeState
- WaitEvent
- NoWaitEvent
- TradeEventPositionStopTake
- TradeEventOrderTriggered
- TradeEventPositionOpened
- TradeEventPositionVolumeChanged
- TradeEventPositionModified
- TradeEventPositionClosed
- TradeEventOrderPlaced
- TradeEventOrderModified
- TradeEventOrderDeleted
- TradeEventNotIdentified
- TimeframeAdd
- TimeframesFlags
CheckOpenLong
Comprueba las condiciones de apertura de la posición larga.
|
virtual bool CheckOpenLong()
Valor devuelto
true si se ha ejecutado alguna operación, false en caso contrario.
Nota
Comprueba las condiciones de apertura de la posición larga (método CheckOpenLong() del objeto Signal) y abre una posición larga (método OpenLong()) si es necesario.
Implementación
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+