//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Comprueba la reversión de la posición |

//| ENTRADA: no. |

//| SALIDA: true si la operación se procesa, false en caso contrario. |

//| OBSERVACIONES: no. |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CExpert::CheckReverse()

{

if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)

{

//--- comprueba la posibilidad de revertir la posición larga

if(CheckReverseLong()) return(true);

}

else

//---comprueba la posibilidad de revertir la posición corta

if(CheckReverseShort()) return(true);

//--- devuelve sin operaciones

return(false);

}