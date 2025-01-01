DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMódulos de estrategiasClases base de los Asesores ExpertosCExpertCheckReverse 

CheckReverse

Comprueba las condiciones para revertir la posición abierta.

virtual bool  CheckReverse()

Valor devuelto

true si se ha ejecutado alguna operación, false en caso contrario.

Nota

Comprueba las condiciones para revertir las posiciones largas (CheckReverseLong()) y cortas (CheckReverseShort()).

Implementación

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Comprueba la reversión de la posición                                       |
//| ENTRADA:  no.                                                      |
//| SALIDA: true si la operación se procesa, false en caso contrario.      |
//| OBSERVACIONES: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CExpert::CheckReverse()
  {
   if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
     {
      //--- comprueba la posibilidad de revertir la posición larga
      if(CheckReverseLong())  return(true);
     }
   else
      //---comprueba la posibilidad de revertir la posición corta
      if(CheckReverseShort()) return(true);
//--- devuelve sin operaciones
   return(false);
  }