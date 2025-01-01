DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMódulos de estrategiasClases base de los Asesores ExpertosCExpertTradeEventNotIdentified 

TradeEventNotIdentified

Manejador del evento no identificado.

virtual bool  TradeEventNotIdentified()

Valor devuelto

El método de la clase CExpert no hace nada y siempre devuelve true.

Nota

Cabe señalar que pueden llegar varios eventos de trading, en cuyo caso es difícil identificarlos.