- Init
- Magic
- InitSignal
- InitTrailing
- InitMoney
- InitTrade
- Deinit
- OnTickProcess
- OnTradeProcess
- OnTimerProcess
- OnChartEventProcess
- OnBookEventProcess
- MaxOrders
- Signal
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- OnTick
- OnTrade
- OnTimer
- OnChartEvent
- OnBookEvent
- InitParameters
- DeinitTrade
- DeinitSignal
- DeinitTrailing
- DeinitMoney
- DeinitIndicators
- Refresh
- Processing
- SelectPosition
- CheckOpen
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLong
- OpenShort
- CheckReverse
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- ReverseLong
- ReverseShort
- CheckClose
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseAll
- Close
- CloseLong
- CloseShort
- CheckTrailingStop
- CheckTrailingStopLong
- CheckTrailingStopShort
- TrailingStopLong
- TrailingStopShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- TrailingOrderLong
- TrailingOrderShort
- CheckDeleteOrderLong
- CheckDeleteOrderShort
- DeleteOrders
- DeleteOrder
- DeleteOrderLong
- DeleteOrderShort
- LotOpenLong
- LotOpenShort
- LotReverse
- PrepareHistoryDate
- HistoryPoint
- CheckTradeState
- WaitEvent
- NoWaitEvent
- TradeEventPositionStopTake
- TradeEventOrderTriggered
- TradeEventPositionOpened
- TradeEventPositionVolumeChanged
- TradeEventPositionModified
- TradeEventPositionClosed
- TradeEventOrderPlaced
- TradeEventOrderModified
- TradeEventOrderDeleted
- TradeEventNotIdentified
- TimeframeAdd
- TimeframesFlags
CheckOpenShort
Comprueba las condiciones de apertura de la posición corta.
|
virtual bool CheckOpenShort()
Valor devuelto
true si se ha ejecutado alguna operación, false en caso contrario.
Nota
Comprueba las condiciones de apertura de la posición corta (método CheckOpenShort() del objeto Signal) y abre una posición corta (método OpenShort()) si es necesario.
Implementación
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+