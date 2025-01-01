DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMódulos de estrategiasClases base de los Asesores ExpertosCExpertCheckOpenShort 

CheckOpenShort

Comprueba las condiciones de apertura de la posición corta.

virtual bool  CheckOpenShort()

Valor devuelto

true si se ha ejecutado alguna operación, false en caso contrario.

Nota

Comprueba las condiciones de apertura de la posición corta (método CheckOpenShort() del objeto Signal) y abre una posición corta (método OpenShort()) si es necesario.

Implementación

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Comprueba la apertura de la posición corta u orden limit/stop            |
//| ENTRADA:  no.                                                      |
//| SALIDA: true si la operación se procesa, false en caso contrario.      |
//| OBSERVACIONES: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CExpert::CheckOpenShort()
  {
   double   price=EMPTY_VALUE;
   double   sl=0.0;
   double   tp=0.0;
   datetime expiration=TimeCurrent();
//--- comprueba la señal para las operaciones de entrada cortas
   if(m_signal.CheckOpenShort(price,sl,tp,expiration))
     {
      if(!m_trade.SetOrderExpiration(expiration))
        {
         m_expiration=expiration;
        }
      return(OpenShort(price,sl,tp));
     }
//--- devuelve sin operaciones
   return(false);
  }