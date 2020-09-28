Dark Venus is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a High Operating Frequency. Dark Venus is based on Bollinger Bands, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades.

Since 2022, we estimate that Dark Venus has become the most famous robot in the world, with over 100k downloads. Download it now!

My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and High commission.