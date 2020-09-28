Dark Venus
- Experts
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Marco SolitoDo you have Questions about my Products? STOP! For a quick answer, do NOT write to me on mql5. Instead, contact my super fast assistant: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shiv5 or use my website: https://darkeas.com/submitticket.php Hello, I'm Marco and I'm an mql4 and mql5 programmer from 10 years
- Version: 5.70
- Updated: 14 July 2026
Dark Venus is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a High Operating Frequency. Dark Venus is based on Bollinger Bands, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades.
Since 2022, we estimate that Dark Venus has become the most famous robot in the world, with over 100k downloads. Download it now!
My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and High commission.
Looking for an advanced EA? Look here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92404
Promo: Write a review at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!
Optimization experience is required to Download the robot.
All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish.
The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend, but you can change it, in others strategies trend following.
Recommendations
- The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M5, M15 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.
- The Expert can go on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and USDCAD, but also in others with the appropriate settings.
- An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers
- A low latency vps is always recommended.
- The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.
- Understand how the EA works by reading the ► offline user manual and some example settings
Parameters
Dark Venus Settings
- Magic Number: ID number of the orders.
- Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.
Money Management Settings
- Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.
- Money Management: if true enables the money management option.
- Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage.
Indicators Settings
- Enable Bollinger Bands: if true, use Bollinger Bands indicator for entry signal
- Bollinger Bands Strategies: Select the strategy to use
- Moment of the Signal: Decide whether the signal will be executed on the current bar or on the close of the previous bar
- Bollinger Bands Period: Period for bollinger bands indicator
- Bollinger Bands Deviations: Standard deviation for bollinger bands
- Bollinger Bands Price: Price for Bollinger Bands
- Bollinger Bands Timeframe: Timeframe for Bollinger Bands
Trading Hour
- Enable Time Filter: if true enables the time filter
- Trading Start Hour: operating start Hour
- Trading Start Minute: operating start minutes
- Trading Stop Hours: operating end Hour
- Trading Stop Minute: operating end minutes
- Close Out of hours: close all orders at the end of the timetable.
Trading Days
- Monday: if true, Trading on this Day is allowed.
- Tuesday: if true, Trading on this Day is allowed.
- Wednesday: if true, Trading on this Day is allowed.
- Thursday: if true, Trading on this Day is allowed.
- Friday: if true, Trading on this Day is allowed.
For other questions, set files or support for this EA, you can contact me.
Thanks very much Marco! Looking forward to testing. Do you have set files ?