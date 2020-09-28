Dark Venus

4.5

Dark Venus is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a High Operating Frequency. Dark Venus is based on Bollinger Bands, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades.

Since 2022, we estimate that Dark Venus has become the most famous robot in the world, with over 100k downloads. Download it now!

My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and High commission.

Looking for an advanced EA? Look here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92404

Promo: Write a review at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!

Optimization experience is required to Download the robot.

All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish. 

The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend, but you can change it, in others strategies trend following. 

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ - MT5 Version


Recommendations

  • The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M5, M15 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.
  • The Expert can go on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and USDCAD, but also in others with the appropriate settings.
  • An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.
  • Understand how the EA works by reading the ► offline user manual and some example settings


Parameters


Dark Venus Settings

  • Magic Number: ID number of the orders.
  • Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.

Money Management Settings

  • Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.
  • Money Management: if true enables the money management option. 
  • Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage.

Indicators Settings

  • Enable Bollinger Bands: if true, use Bollinger Bands indicator for entry signal
  • Bollinger Bands Strategies: Select the strategy to use
  • Moment of the Signal: Decide whether the signal will be executed on the current bar or on the close of the previous bar
  • Bollinger Bands Period: Period for bollinger bands indicator
  • Bollinger Bands Deviations: Standard deviation for bollinger bands
  • Bollinger Bands Price: Price for Bollinger Bands
  • Bollinger Bands Timeframe: Timeframe for Bollinger Bands

Trading Hour

  • Enable Time Filter: if true enables the time filter
  • Trading Start Hour: operating start Hour
  • Trading Start Minute: operating start minutes
  • Trading Stop Hours: operating end Hour
  • Trading Stop Minute: operating end minutes
  • Close Out of hours: close all orders at the end of the timetable.

Trading Days

  • Monday: if true, Trading on this Day is allowed.
  • Tuesday: if true, Trading on this Day is allowed.
  • Wednesday: if true, Trading on this Day is allowed.
  • Thursday: if true, Trading on this Day is allowed.
  • Friday: if true, Trading on this Day is allowed.

      For other questions, set files or support for this EA, you can contact me.

      Reviews 1352
      kaikara
      21
      kaikara 2026.08.12 07:34 
       

      Thanks very much Marco! Looking forward to testing. Do you have set files ?

      seetosky66
      14
      seetosky66 2026.08.06 15:20 
       

      Dark Venus is an outstanding Expert Advisor, and its developer is a highly skilled and meticulous professional. With a little caution and by following the recommended rules, you can achieve excellent results. I also hope I'll have the opportunity to use one of your premium indicators or Expert Advisors. Thank you very much!

      109976874
      14
      109976874 2026.08.03 10:46 
       

      For a free EA its doing very good

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      Experts
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      Ramil Minniakhmetov
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      Experts
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      Experts
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      Farell Edson Mazarin
      Experts
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      3.83 (6)
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      Experts
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      Filter:
      kaikara
      21
      kaikara 2026.08.12 07:34 
       

      Thanks very much Marco! Looking forward to testing. Do you have set files ?

      Thomas Alfred Laxgang
      121
      Thomas Alfred Laxgang 2026.08.09 05:32 
       

      So far the best EA i've tested. Gives rock-solid results if you have a bit patience and with some manual adjustments from time to time. You need to fine tune with some backtests and have an eye on it while trading. It's not to get rich overnight but with the steady results you can make some money over a long timespan. And I love the new menu from 5.70, it gives me the possibility for EA controlled interventions at breakouts.

      seetosky66
      14
      seetosky66 2026.08.06 15:20 
       

      Dark Venus is an outstanding Expert Advisor, and its developer is a highly skilled and meticulous professional. With a little caution and by following the recommended rules, you can achieve excellent results. I also hope I'll have the opportunity to use one of your premium indicators or Expert Advisors. Thank you very much!

      109976874
      14
      109976874 2026.08.03 10:46 
       

      For a free EA its doing very good

      Arif Gunawan
      29
      Arif Gunawan 2026.08.01 10:39 
       

      Best EA I have tried

      Osmarmontemerlo
      31
      Osmarmontemerlo 2026.07.15 13:32 
       

      EL AE funciona muy bien!! La posibilidad de probarlo en cuenta demo da seguridad para usarlo en cuenta real. El Grid es controlado y el drawn es bajo. Felicitaciones al desarrollador y gracias por compartirlo. Como todo AE se debe tener cuidado con el lotaje para mayor tranquilidad

      luis1539
      14
      luis1539 2026.07.15 09:23 
       

      EA works well with the proper optimizations and backtesting, found it to function well on the S&P 500 1M timeframe. Of course its not a golden egg laying goose so proper risk and money management is a must. Thanks to Marco Solito for the free EA.

      Arshi
      16
      Arshi 2026.07.02 07:23 
       

      Best free EA hands down

      Denzel Jedidiah
      18
      Denzel Jedidiah 2026.06.17 19:19 
       

      Trash.. never using free expert from outdated software.

      Will Hermitt
      32
      Will Hermitt 2026.05.23 17:00 
       

      Marco this is an excellent EA , especially being free it , it operates better then some of the paid EA no concerns at all .

      mathewlowe
      14
      mathewlowe 2026.05.21 02:15 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      plataformasusar
      14
      plataformasusar 2026.05.07 18:01 
       

      Impressionado Funcionando muito bem fazendo em media 5% ao dia com esta EA!!

      baixostattoo
      14
      baixostattoo 2026.05.03 20:55 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Chicettes Clothing
      18
      Chicettes Clothing 2026.05.02 00:33 
       

      I really love it and I think it's way better than a lot of paid EA

      caloooi
      14
      caloooi 2026.05.01 18:51 
       

      Great bot, very effective!

      rologas29
      14
      rologas29 2026.04.16 13:00 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      lukasz12345
      14
      lukasz12345 2026.04.15 03:45 
       

      Testuje na gold M1 jestem pod wrażeniem 5+

      macau04
      44
      macau04 2026.04.09 13:22 
       

      可以掛美分帳戶嗎?我的是ex美分的

      a519068005 CHEN
      20
      a519068005 CHEN 2026.04.03 10:43 
       

      感谢你的免费分享！非常好用的一款EA ,我想购买你的其他ea但是我还是新手，等我熟练操作以后找你订购！

      Megatraderxlr13
      14
      Megatraderxlr13 2026.03.30 10:33 
       

      Testing it for a week now and experiencing a constant stream of profit. Going live tomorrow.

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