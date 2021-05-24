Dark Inversion MT5

Dark Inversion is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Counter Trend strategy but use also Volatility.

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument.

Hey, I made an Expert Advisor based on this indicator, if you are interested: Dark Titan MT5





Key benefits



Easily visible Inversion Lines

Intuitive directional arrows

Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument

Easy to use even for beginners

Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag

100% compatible with Expert Advisor development

All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push notification and sound alerts





It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. ► Recommended Brokers

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Recommended timeframes: All.

Recommended working pairs: All.





Recommendations



An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading

broker is always recommended for your manual trading The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades





Some legends around Dark Inversion say that by leaving a review, special features are unlocked! It costs you nothing to try!





Parameters

Period: N ° of bars to consider when calculating the indicator

Deviations: Deviations amount to calculate the entry point

Price Field: Price to use for calculate the indicator

Ma Method: Method for calculate the indicator

Arrows

Show Arrow: if true, show arrow

Arrow Distance from entry level: arrow distance in pixel from line

Buy arrow color: Color for buy arrow

Buy arrow size: size for buy arrow

Sell arrow color: color for sell arrow

Sell arrow size: size for sell arrow

Levels

Show entry level: if true, show entry level line

Entry Level Width: line Width in bars

in bars Sell Line 1 Color: sell line color

Sell Line 1 Size: sell line size... same for the others...

Alerts

Enable Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform

Enable Push Notification: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)

Enable E-Mail: Receive an email when there is a signal

Custom chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors

Maximum Bars: Max bars to apply the indicator





For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me.