Dark Inversion MT5
- Indicators
-
Marco SolitoDo you have Questions about my Products? STOP! For a quick answer, do NOT write to me on mql5. Instead, contact my super fast assistant: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shiv5 or use my website: https://darkeas.com/submitticket.php Hello, I'm Marco and I'm an mql4 and mql5 programmer from 10 years
- Version: 1.0
Dark Inversion is an Indicator for intraday trading.
This Indicator is based on Counter Trend strategy but use also Volatility.
We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument.
Hey, I made an Expert Advisor based on this indicator, if you are interested: Dark Titan MT5
Key benefits
- Easily visible Inversion Lines
- Intuitive directional arrows
- Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument
- Easy to use even for beginners
- Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag
- 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development
- All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push notification and sound alerts
It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. ► Recommended Brokers
This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.
Recommended timeframes: All.
Recommended working pairs: All.
Recommendations
- An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading
- The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades
Some legends around Dark Inversion say that by leaving a review, special features are unlocked! It costs you nothing to try!
Parameters
- Period: N° of bars to consider when calculating the indicator
- Deviations: Deviations amount to calculate the entry point
- Price Field: Price to use for calculate the indicator
- Ma Method: Method for calculate the indicator
- Show Arrow: if true, show arrow
- Arrow Distance from entry level: arrow distance in pixel from line
- Buy arrow color: Color for buy arrow
- Buy arrow size: size for buy arrow
- Sell arrow color: color for sell arrow
- Sell arrow size: size for sell arrow
- Show entry level: if true, show entry level line
- Entry Level Width: line Width in bars
- Sell Line 1 Color: sell line color
- Sell Line 1 Size: sell line size... same for the others...
- Enable Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform
- Enable Push Notification: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)
- Enable E-Mail: Receive an email when there is a signal
- Custom chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors
- Maximum Bars: Max bars to apply the indicator
For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me.
I like this indicator. It is reliable for working out your entries. Especially appreciate the minimal interface.