Dark Inversion MT5

4.78

Dark Inversion is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Counter Trend strategy but use also Volatility.

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument.

Hey, I made an Expert Advisor based on this indicator, if you are interested: Dark Titan MT5


Key benefits

  • Easily visible Inversion Lines
  • Intuitive directional arrows
  • Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument
  • Easy to use even for beginners
  • Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag
  • 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development
  • All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push notification and sound alerts


It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. ► Recommended Brokers

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Recommended timeframes: All.

Recommended working pairs: All.

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT4 Version


Recommendations

  • An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading
  • The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades


Some legends around Dark Inversion say that by leaving a review, special features are unlocked! It costs you nothing to try!


Parameters

  • Period: N° of bars to consider when calculating the indicator
  • Deviations: Deviations amount to calculate the entry point
  • Price Field: Price to use for calculate the indicator
  • Ma Method: Method for calculate the indicator
Arrows
  • Show Arrow: if true, show arrow
  • Arrow Distance from entry level: arrow distance in pixel from line
  • Buy arrow color: Color for buy arrow
  • Buy arrow size: size for buy arrow
  • Sell arrow color: color for sell arrow
  • Sell arrow size: size for sell arrow
Levels
  • Show entry level: if true, show entry level line
  • Entry Level Width: line Width in bars
  • Sell Line 1 Color: sell line color
  • Sell Line 1 Size: sell line size... same for the others...
Alerts
  • Enable Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform
  • Enable Push Notification: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)
  • Enable E-Mail: Receive an email when there is a signal
  • Custom chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors
  • Maximum Bars: Max bars to apply the indicator


For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me.

Reviews 33
BN9
35
BN9 2026.03.21 15:47 
 

I like this indicator. It is reliable for working out your entries. Especially appreciate the minimal interface.

Joan Carlos Rosario Nunez
583
Joan Carlos Rosario Nunez 2025.12.17 16:04 
 

Very useful intraday indicator with clean signals Dark Inversion MT5 is a very solid and easy-to-read indicator for intraday trading. The inversion lines and directional arrows are clearly displayed and help a lot to identify potential counter-trend moves, especially after strong impulses. I like that it does not repaint and that it automatically adapts to different timeframes and instruments. It works very well as a confirmation tool together with support and resistance or other structural analysis. The indicator is simple to use, yet powerful when applied with proper risk management and market context. Definitely a valuable addition to any intraday trader’s toolbox.

Jacob Autry
96
Jacob Autry 2025.12.14 22:00 
 

Favorite indicator on MT5, very easy to understand and extremely versatile. Using alongside the Dark Titan MT5 EA and very happy with my live results.

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FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Dark Nova MT5
Marco Solito
5 (2)
Experts
Last copy at 499$ -> next price 599$ Dark Nova is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on AUDCAD, AUDNZD and NZDCAD . This Expert Advisor is based on a sophisticated multi-indicator algorithm combining Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , ADX , RSI and Extreme Points detection. It is highly customizable to suit your trading needs. If you Buy this Expert Advisor you can write a feedback at market and get a second EA for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA
Dark Algo MT5
Marco Solito
4.63 (84)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Scalping   Trading on   Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of   algorithm  and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated   algorithm  that allows it to   identify   and
Dark Venus MT5
Marco Solito
4.61 (1474)
Experts
Dark Venus is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a High Operating Frequency . Dark Venus is based on Bollinger Bands , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. Since 2022, we estimate that Dark Venus has become the most famous robot in the world , with over 100k downloads. Download it now! My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and High commission.
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Dark Gold MT5
Marco Solito
4.54 (98)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance mt5  indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strate
Dark Bands MT5
Marco Solito
4.9 (316)
Indicators
Dark Bands   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Counter Trend  strategy but use also Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument. Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Reliable bands lines with futuristic colors, and  Intuitive directional arrows Useful statistics , which indicate the win rate of the signals Plus Package  available, leave a feedback to receive it for fr
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Dark Absolute Trend MT5
Marco Solito
4.6 (15)
Indicators
Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -  Troubleshooting
Dark Oscillator
Marco Solito
4.56 (9)
Indicators
Dark Oscillator   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Counter Trend  strategy, trying to intercept changes in direction, in advance compared trend following indicators.  We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversion of the trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nst
Dark Titan MT5
Marco Solito
4.71 (49)
Experts
Dark Titan is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a High Operating Frequency . Dark Titan is based on dark inversion indicator, these Trades can be managed with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a high-rate of winning trades. My tests were performed with the real tick data with 99.90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and high commission. All the settings are external , so that everyone can set t
Dark Moon MT5
Marco Solito
4.62 (322)
Experts
Dark Moon  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Moon is based on   Dark Absolute Trend MT5  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. (Write a   review   at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!) The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage
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Dark Point MT5
Marco Solito
4.78 (474)
Indicators
Dark Point  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy, also adopting the use of the atr to determine the right volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the   strong trend   on the current instrument. If you love Dark Point, consider adding some power: Dark Power Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Intuitive directional points/arrows by colors Useful   statistics , which indicate the   wi
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Dark Support Resistance MT5
Marco Solito
5 (8)
Indicators
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Dark Venus
Marco Solito
4.5 (1049)
Experts
Dark Venus is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a High Operating Frequency . Dark Venus is based on Bollinger Bands , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. Since 2022, we estimate that Dark Venus has become the   most famous   robot in the   world , with over   100k downloads. Download it now! My tests were performed with the real tick date
FREE
Dark Dione MT5
Marco Solito
4.54 (57)
Experts
Dark Dione  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Medium term  Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Dione is based on   Dark Breakout MT5   indicator, these trades can be manage with some strategies.   (Write a review at market to receive my best settings for free!) Optimization experience is required to Download the robot. My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings. All the   s
FREE
Dark Mimas MT5
Marco Solito
4.51 (92)
Experts
Dark Mimas  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Mimas is based on   Dark Oscillator MT5  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. Optimization experience is required to Download the robot. My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings. All the
FREE
Dark Bands
Marco Solito
4.95 (163)
Indicators
Dark Bands   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Counter Trend  strategy but use also Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument. Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Reliable bands lines with futuristic colors, and  Intuitive directional arrows Useful   statistics , which indicate the   win rate   of the signals   Plus Package  available, leave a feedback to receive
FREE
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.7 (92)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Dark Oscillator MT5
Marco Solito
4.79 (19)
Indicators
Dark Oscillator   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Counter Trend  strategy, trying to intercept changes in direction, in advance compared trend following indicators.  We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversion of the trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nst
Dark Point
Marco Solito
4.8 (348)
Indicators
Dark Point  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy, also adopting the use of the atr to determine the right volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the   strong trend   on the current instrument. If you love Dark Point, consider adding some power: Dark Power Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Intuitive directional points/arrows by colors Useful statistics , which indicate the win ra
FREE
Dark Rea MT5
Marco Solito
4.64 (74)
Experts
Dark Rea is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Impulse Trading. Dark Rea is based on Dark Sprint MT5 indicator, these Trades can be managed with some strategies. (Write a review at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!) My tests were performed with the real tick data with 99.90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and high commission. Optimization experience is required to download the robot. In fact I recommend that you carefully study all the functions and then create your ow
FREE
Dark Titan
Marco Solito
4.99 (76)
Experts
Dark Titan  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a   High Operating Frequency . Dark Titan is based on dark inversion indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a high-rate of winning trades. My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and High commission. All the  settings are external , so that everyone ca
Dark Moon
Marco Solito
4.72 (339)
Experts
Dark Moon  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Moon is based on   Dark Absolute Trend  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. (Write a   review   at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!) The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and
FREE
Dark Absolute Trend
Marco Solito
4.6 (42)
Indicators
Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.     Recommended Brokers This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -
Dark Inversion
Marco Solito
4.31 (32)
Indicators
Dark Inversion  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Counter Trend  strategy but use also Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument. Hey, I made an Expert Advisor based on this indicator, if you are interested: Dark Titan Key benefits Easily visible Inversion Lines Intuitive directional arrows Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repai
FREE
Dark Power MT5
Marco Solito
4.81 (43)
Indicators
Dark Power  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy, also adopting the use of an histogram to determine the right power . We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the   strong trend   on the current instrument. The histogram is calculated based on the size of the bars and two moving averages calculated on the histogram determine the direction of the signal Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Intui
Dark Mimas
Marco Solito
4.55 (99)
Experts
Dark Mimas  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Mimas is based on   Dark Oscillator  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. Optimization experience is required to Download the robot. My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings. All the   se
FREE
Dark Dione
Marco Solito
4.69 (59)
Experts
Dark Dione  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Medium term  Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Dione is based on   Dark Breakout   indicator, these trades can be manage with some strategies.   (Write a   review   at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!) Optimization experience is required to Download the robot. My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings. All the   s
FREE
Dark Breakout
Marco Solito
4.89 (9)
Indicators
Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs
Dark Breakout MT5
Marco Solito
3.83 (6)
Indicators
Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.    Recommended Brokers This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. R
Dark Rea
Marco Solito
4.66 (82)
Experts
Dark Rea is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Impulse Trading. Dark Rea is based on Dark Sprint indicator, these Trades can be managed with some strategies. (Write a review at market to receive my best settings for free!) My tests were performed with the real tick data with 99.90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and high commission. Optimization experience is required to download the robot. In fact I recommend that you carefully study all the functions and then create your own cu
FREE
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BN9
35
BN9 2026.03.21 15:47 
 

I like this indicator. It is reliable for working out your entries. Especially appreciate the minimal interface.

Joan Carlos Rosario Nunez
583
Joan Carlos Rosario Nunez 2025.12.17 16:04 
 

Very useful intraday indicator with clean signals Dark Inversion MT5 is a very solid and easy-to-read indicator for intraday trading. The inversion lines and directional arrows are clearly displayed and help a lot to identify potential counter-trend moves, especially after strong impulses. I like that it does not repaint and that it automatically adapts to different timeframes and instruments. It works very well as a confirmation tool together with support and resistance or other structural analysis. The indicator is simple to use, yet powerful when applied with proper risk management and market context. Definitely a valuable addition to any intraday trader’s toolbox.

Jacob Autry
96
Jacob Autry 2025.12.14 22:00 
 

Favorite indicator on MT5, very easy to understand and extremely versatile. Using alongside the Dark Titan MT5 EA and very happy with my live results.

Translucent
133
Translucent 2025.09.23 19:46 
 

Excellent Reversal Indicator – Accurate and Easy to Use! I've been using Dark Inversion MT5 in my intraday trading, and it’s quickly become one of my favorite tools. It's a counter-trend indicator that also takes volatility into account, and it does a great job of identifying reversal points with accuracy and consistency. The inversion lines and arrows are very clear and easy to follow, even for beginners. I’ve found the signals to be timely, non-repainting, and completely lag-free, which is exactly what I need for confident decision-making in fast-moving markets. What I really like: Simple and intuitive interface – perfect for quick entries Works on all timeframes and pairs All types of alerts are supported (push, email, sound), which makes monitoring effortless Auto-adjusts to each timeframe and instrument Fully compatible with EAs – excited to try the Dark Titan EA next! I’m currently using it with a low spread ECN broker, as suggested, and it’s been performing extremely well across different sessions. Highly recommended for traders looking for a reliable reversal tool that’s easy to use but powerful under the hood.

[Deleted] 2025.06.17 05:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

89127382
44
89127382 2025.03.20 16:29 
 

Great indicator and well designed. Please unlock the Special Features

Vladimir Gaúcho
38
Vladimir Gaúcho 2025.01.15 14:24 
 

Muito bom!

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 19:16 
 

👍

Michael-MT5
449
Michael-MT5 2024.09.03 17:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Samuel Verdeflor
48
Samuel Verdeflor 2024.06.28 01:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dijon Smit
28
Dijon Smit 2024.02.17 20:59 
 

Thanks for this indicator, really like it and it is quute accurate.

fxvenky
45
fxvenky 2023.12.10 02:39 
 

A good indicator. Sometimes the signal going wrong. I would say 65 pc right. I am using it stocks not forex. Thanks for the free indicator.

sinh927
117
sinh927 2023.10.18 11:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Santanilla71
164
Santanilla71 2023.10.14 18:09 
 

muy bueno, gracias

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2023.09.21 19:30 
 

Sehr gut gemacht, ein toller Indikator. DANKE!!!

Mustafa Nail Sertoglu
1121
Mustafa Nail Sertoglu 2023.07.26 23:22 
 

THX for Free indicator, trying to use within my trading strategy

Truckin1928
81
Truckin1928 2023.07.08 14:20 
 

It's nice

jeremy Slay
88
jeremy Slay 2023.06.22 13:44 
 

Very helpful tool. Thank you!

johan venter
58
johan venter 2023.05.18 14:45 
 

Great, nearly accurate indicator. Is it possible to update it to an EA?

Christiaan Wheeler
295
Christiaan Wheeler 2023.02.10 06:40 
 

Just love the accuracy of all the dark indicators

12
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