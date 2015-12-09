EA Permanent FREE

2

This is a medium-term conservative system. It tracks quote movements and defines entry points. The Expert Advisor is completely automated and features the unique algorithm.

This demo version trades USDJPY.


Features

  • It does not use Martingale;
  • No grid;
  • No scalping;
  • No excessive parameters;
  • Fixed lot;
  • No complicated settings.

Trades are usually opened infrequently. Orders may remain open for a few days for obtaining greater profit. Amount of trades per month is from 5 to 20.

Deals are closed by TP, SL, and reversal trades.

The EA has been tested in real trading.

The EA works only with five-digit quotes.


Differences from the Full Version

The EA has been configured for trading USDJPY.

The minimum trading lot is 0.01.

Limited profit.

The EA works with the brokers having the terminal time GMT+02:00.

Recommended deposit is $100 and higher.


Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/signalmt4/seller

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Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.25 05:32 
 

1 Star (20%) = Bad

2 Stars (40%) = Undecided (still testing)

3 Stars (60%) = Okay

4 Stars (80%) = Good

5 Stars (100%) = Excellente!

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