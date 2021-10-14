Dark Power MT5

4.81

Dark Power is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Trend Following strategy, also adopting the use of an histogram to determine the right power.

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the strong trend on the current instrument.

The histogram is calculated based on the size of the bars and two moving averages calculated on the histogram determine the direction of the signal


Key benefits

  • Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines
  • Intuitive directional arrows by colors
  • Magic histogram showing the trend direction
  • Useful statistics, which indicate the win rate of the signals
  • Market Scanner available, leave a feedback and request it for free
  • Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument
  • Easy to use even for beginners
  • Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag
  • 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development
  • All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push notification and sound alerts
  • Highly customizable settings


It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. ► Recommended Brokers

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Compatible timeframes: All.

Compatible working pairs: All.

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT4 Version


Recommendations

  • An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading
  • The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades
  • Check the histogram to see the signal power


Parameters


Indicator main Settings

  • Objects Prefix: prefix for object, change it if you want to use multiple instances
  • Max Bars: Bars number to apply the indicator

Histogram Color Settings

  • Long Candle color: color for histogram long bar
  • Short Candle color:  color for histogram short bar

Dark Power Settings

  • Show moving average over the histogram: if true, show the ma
  • Long candles color: color for long ma
  • Long candles period: period for calculate ma
  • Long candles calculation method: method for calculate the ma
  • Short candles color: color for short ma
  • Short candles period: period for calculate ma
  • Short candles calculation method: method for calculate the ma

Buy/Sell Arrows Settings

  • Show Buy/Sell Arrows: self explain
  • Buy Arrow Color: self explain
  • Sell Arrow Color: self explain
  • Arrow size: bigger number, bigger arrow

Coefficient after entry

  • Coefficient: coefficient amount for current signal advantage

SL/TP settings

SL/TP Lines Settings

Signal Settings

Alert Settings

Dashboard Settings

For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me.

Reviews 81
mathemer
19
mathemer 2025.10.08 20:47 
 

i have got the dark power indicator very pleased. but i need expert advisor. And the plus package, how do i get that it would be very help full Mr. Marko

xaxotf
399
xaxotf 2025.02.14 10:08 
 

Hi!! Nice indicator!! Can i have the scanner?? THX!!!

flakex
71
flakex 2024.12.03 01:52 
 

just purchased it recently, could i ask for market scanner please. eng.saoud@hotmail.com &lt;

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Dark Nova MT5
Marco Solito
5 (2)
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Last copy at 499$ -> next price 599$ Dark Nova is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on AUDCAD, AUDNZD and NZDCAD . This Expert Advisor is based on a sophisticated multi-indicator algorithm combining Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , ADX , RSI and Extreme Points detection. It is highly customizable to suit your trading needs. If you Buy this Expert Advisor you can write a feedback at market and get a second EA for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA
Dark Algo MT5
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Dark Venus MT5
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Dark Gold MT5
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Dark Bands MT5
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Dark Bands   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Counter Trend  strategy but use also Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument. Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Reliable bands lines with futuristic colors, and  Intuitive directional arrows Useful statistics , which indicate the win rate of the signals Plus Package  available, leave a feedback to receive it for fr
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Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -  Troubleshooting
Dark Oscillator
Marco Solito
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Dark Oscillator   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Counter Trend  strategy, trying to intercept changes in direction, in advance compared trend following indicators.  We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversion of the trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nst
Dark Titan MT5
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Dark Moon MT5
Marco Solito
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Dark Point MT5
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Dark Breakout
Marco Solito
4.89 (9)
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Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs
Dark Breakout MT5
Marco Solito
3.83 (6)
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Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.    Recommended Brokers This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. R
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Marco Solito
4.66 (82)
Experts
Dark Rea is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Impulse Trading. Dark Rea is based on Dark Sprint indicator, these Trades can be managed with some strategies. (Write a review at market to receive my best settings for free!) My tests were performed with the real tick data with 99.90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and high commission. Optimization experience is required to download the robot. In fact I recommend that you carefully study all the functions and then create your own cu
FREE
Filter:
mathemer
19
mathemer 2025.10.08 20:47 
 

i have got the dark power indicator very pleased. but i need expert advisor. And the plus package, how do i get that it would be very help full Mr. Marko

jdelgrande
203
jdelgrande 2025.09.28 02:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

222925
19
222925 2025.08.20 12:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mikelzin1987
19
Mikelzin1987 2025.04.09 14:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JaynardPP8888
124
JaynardPP8888 2025.03.26 02:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

xaxotf
399
xaxotf 2025.02.14 10:08 
 

Hi!! Nice indicator!! Can i have the scanner?? THX!!!

flakex
71
flakex 2024.12.03 01:52 
 

just purchased it recently, could i ask for market scanner please. eng.saoud@hotmail.com &lt;

Kaled Bolo
33
Kaled Bolo 2024.11.08 15:35 
 

Ottimo e funzionate, Marco potre avere il merket scanner.

Hendra Kripto
33
Hendra Kripto 2024.11.03 10:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Diego Conti
63
Diego Conti 2024.10.24 17:42 
 

Marco products are amazing, it is being very profitable so far

Eugen Khmyrov
41
Eugen Khmyrov 2024.09.12 11:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

visao83
58
visao83 2024.08.29 08:50 
 

I like it ! can I receive the "market scanner" at visao83@gmail.com , and , anybody can help me if he knows how to install the "notifications push" (as Marco Solito does not answer this query.) thks Marco anyway. Good job.

Tew Jin Hau
332
Tew Jin Hau 2024.08.10 07:40 
 

The indicator is very clear and tdtry it out on demo account. Quite high the hit rate and very clear marking.

Jeff Ferguson
1108
Jeff Ferguson 2024.06.25 02:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

smashedpablo
63
smashedpablo 2024.06.20 15:57 
 

really good indicator really could reccommend for everyone! i would like the plus package

obas55
29
obas55 2024.06.12 03:54 
 

I bought the indicator few hours ago and i'm begining to like it. Another excellent product of Marco! As promised, kindly send me the market scanner. My email is obas0616@gmail.com

sulejman20
64
sulejman20 2024.06.05 23:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Elias Gómez
60
Elias Gómez 2024.05.28 18:47 
 

Great indicator!, Can you send me the market scanner?

Andreas Mendes
74
Andreas Mendes 2024.05.20 02:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

silvioit CORRAO
718
silvioit CORRAO 2024.03.17 16:30 
 

Marco is a very good person: in my Mac, don’t function Dark Power and he has give me the money that I spent! Very good person! Intelligent and really reliable! 👍🏼

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