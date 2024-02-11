Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping).
Peculiarities:
- Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements.
- Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to maximize opportunities in the gold market.
- Minimum Balance: The recommended minimum balance for trading with the robot is $1000. This level of balance provides sufficient margin to manage risks and allows the robot to operate effectively on short-term time frames.
- Ease of Use: XAUUSD Scalper is easy to install and configure on a trading account, making it accessible to a wide range of traders, both beginners and seasoned professionals.
Trading recommendations:
- trading on XAUUSD
- M5 timeframe
- minimum initial balance from $1000
- in XAUUSD quotes there are 2 digits after the dot.
- ECN account type.
- You can trade on PC and VPS
- The robot was tested on FXopen broker accounts.
Robot settings:
- Search_trend_bar - in this parameter we indicate the number of bars on which we determine the price movement trend. By default, the trend is determined on the last 50 bars. This is necessary in order to open trades in the direction of the trend.
- iADX_M5, iADX_M15, iADX_H1 - these are the periods of the iADX indicator on different timeframes to determine the trend. The trend is determined on 3 timeframes at once.
- Step - the distance at which pending orders will be placed from the current market price.
- Acceleration - determining the trading impulse to open an order. The robot determines the trend in the market, and then waits for a sharp impulse in the direction of the trend. Momentum is determined using tick volume. This parameter indicates the strength of the impulse for more accurate entry into the market.
- TrailingStop - trailing stop size in points.
- Mult_Profit - order profitability coefficient, upon reaching which the robot will close all open orders. Indicated as the relationship between a trading lot and the current profitability of all open orders. With a value of 300 and a lot size of 0.02, the robot will close all open orders if the total profit on them is 6 dollars. 0.02 multiplied by 300.
- Mult_Loss - loss ratio of all open orders. Indicated as a proportional relationship between lot size + profitability ratio + current profit of open orders. When open trades reach a loss equal to this coefficient, the robot will close all trades.
- Distance - distance between open orders. This indicates the minimum distance between open orders. Indicated in points. To prevent the robot from opening orders too close to each other.
- Coin_Step_Trade - trailing stop correction coefficient based on the efficiency of the open series of orders.
- StartLots - starting lot size. When the robot is first launched on the chart, it remembers the current balance size and the starting lot size. Then, with each doubling of the balance size, the robot will increase the lot size by 1.2, or if the balance decreases, it will reduce the lot size.
- Average_spread - we indicate to the robot what the average spread for the XAUUSD pair is from our broker, so that the robot can optimize its work based on this data.
- Magic is a unique magic number.
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