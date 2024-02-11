Gold Coin M5

2.33

Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping).


Peculiarities:
  • Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements.
  • Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to maximize opportunities in the gold market.
  • Minimum Balance: The recommended minimum balance for trading with the robot is $1000. This level of balance provides sufficient margin to manage risks and allows the robot to operate effectively on short-term time frames.
  • Ease of Use: XAUUSD Scalper is easy to install and configure on a trading account, making it accessible to a wide range of traders, both beginners and seasoned professionals.

Trading recommendations:
  • trading on XAUUSD
  • M5 timeframe
  • minimum initial balance from $1000
  • in XAUUSD quotes there are 2 digits after the dot.
  • ECN account type.
  • You can trade on PC and VPS
  • The robot was tested on FXopen broker accounts.

Robot settings:
  • Search_trend_bar - in this parameter we indicate the number of bars on which we determine the price movement trend. By default, the trend is determined on the last 50 bars. This is necessary in order to open trades in the direction of the trend.
  • iADX_M5, iADX_M15, iADX_H1 - these are the periods of the iADX indicator on different timeframes to determine the trend. The trend is determined on 3 timeframes at once.
  • Step - the distance at which pending orders will be placed from the current market price.
  • Acceleration - determining the trading impulse to open an order. The robot determines the trend in the market, and then waits for a sharp impulse in the direction of the trend. Momentum is determined using tick volume. This parameter indicates the strength of the impulse for more accurate entry into the market.
  • TrailingStop - trailing stop size in points.
  • Mult_Profit - order profitability coefficient, upon reaching which the robot will close all open orders. Indicated as the relationship between a trading lot and the current profitability of all open orders. With a value of 300 and a lot size of 0.02, the robot will close all open orders if the total profit on them is 6 dollars. 0.02 multiplied by 300.
  • Mult_Loss - loss ratio of all open orders. Indicated as a proportional relationship between lot size + profitability ratio + current profit of open orders. When open trades reach a loss equal to this coefficient, the robot will close all trades.
  • Distance - distance between open orders. This indicates the minimum distance between open orders. Indicated in points. To prevent the robot from opening orders too close to each other.
  • Coin_Step_Trade - trailing stop correction coefficient based on the efficiency of the open series of orders.
  • StartLots - starting lot size. When the robot is first launched on the chart, it remembers the current balance size and the starting lot size. Then, with each doubling of the balance size, the robot will increase the lot size by 1.2, or if the balance decreases, it will reduce the lot size.
  • Average_spread - we indicate to the robot what the average spread for the XAUUSD pair is from our broker, so that the robot can optimize its work based on this data.
  • Magic is a unique magic number.
Reviews 9
Andre Struempel
1313
Andre Struempel 2024.10.09 11:11 
 

👍

Zeyad Dawood
24
Zeyad Dawood 2024.07.10 00:08 
 

1

José Manuel
23
José Manuel 2024.07.17 15:19 
 

Hi Andrey I have bought gold coin bot, would you main to send me the set optimized for this EA? greetings

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ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
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Omega
139
Omega 2026.07.31 16:57 
 

Real results are completely different from the back test, author is rude, not willing to help.

smilzo2020
1240
smilzo2020 2024.10.10 08:44 
 

i stopped to using, i was losing.

Andrey Kozak
47202
Reply from developer Andrey Kozak 2024.10.10 08:55
It is very sad that you have such a result. But I am sure that the problem is not in the robot. If the problem was in the robot, it would be repeated for everyone. But if some traders have good results, and others have bad ones, then the problem is not in the program. Therefore, we do not agree with your assessment. But thank you for the feedback!
Andre Struempel
1313
Andre Struempel 2024.10.09 11:11 
 

👍

Mic Holand Rodrigues Ferreira
150
Mic Holand Rodrigues Ferreira 2024.09.19 19:21 
 

This EA is a scam. Just set the stop value in the backtest and you will see that it is not profitable. Very bad and arrogant support.

José Manuel
23
José Manuel 2024.07.17 15:19 
 

Hi Andrey I have bought gold coin bot, would you main to send me the set optimized for this EA? greetings

strongtrader2023
34
strongtrader2023 2024.07.16 14:40 
 

till now the bot open buy orders only, very bad

Andrey Kozak
47202
Reply from developer Andrey Kozak 2024.07.16 14:52
Hello dear trader. As you can see, there are both good and bad reviews. This means that the same program shows different results for different people. And this 100% means that the problem is not with the robot. If the problem was with the robot, it would work poorly for everyone. Therefore, when a trader gives an assessment, it is not only an assessment of the program, but also an assessment of the abilities and skills of the trader himself. Thank you for your feedback. He is very valuable to us. We will constantly work to improve the robot and its results. Happy trading!
Zeyad Dawood
24
Zeyad Dawood 2024.07.10 00:08 
 

1

Andrey Kozak
47202
Reply from developer Andrey Kozak 2024.07.10 00:14
Thanks for your feedback!
Claudio Quesada Johnson
632
Claudio Quesada Johnson 2024.06.20 17:09 
 

It is really a disappointment, in just 3 days it burned through my $6K account. Do not buy from this guy. When you do the testing, it shows you something that is not real when you operate live. A complete scam

Andrey Kozak
47202
Reply from developer Andrey Kozak 2024.06.20 19:07
Thank you very much for your feedback! We are currently preparing a big update with new features. We will publish it in the near future, 5-7 days.
Lehel Eross
179
Lehel Eross 2024.05.03 21:40 
 

I have purchased this robot. But backtesting is very different from reality. It closed with a profit in the backtest, but in reality it closed with a loss.

Andrey Kozak
47202
Reply from developer Andrey Kozak 2024.05.03 21:58
Thanks for your feedback. Best client. I bought the robot and tested it for 1 hour. I made a bunch of complaints. I couldn’t wait until we helped him set it up for his broker and left my best review. He also demanded that we give open source code in mql4. We refused, gave a bad review... This is brilliant... Good luck with your trading our good client!
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