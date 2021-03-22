Dark Oscillator

4.56

Dark Oscillator is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Counter Trend strategy, trying to intercept changes in direction, in advance compared trend following indicators. 

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversion of the trend on the current instrument.

It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1.

Recommended working pairs: All.

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT5 Version


Recommendations

  • An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading
  • The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades


If you Buy 1 Indicator you can write a feedback at market and get a Second Indicator for Free, for More info contact me


Parameters

  • Dark Oscillator Period: Period of the Indicator to calculate
  • Dark Oscillator Method: Method of the indicator
  • Dark Oscillator Apply Prices: Apply price of the indicator
Alerts
  • Use Signal Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform
  • Push send notification to your phone: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)
  • Push notification by email: Receive an email when there is a signal
  • Use Beep Sound: Uses a custom sound for the signal
colors and arrows
  • Count Bars: Number of bars to apply the indicator to
  • Show Chart Arrows: Show arrows on chart
  • Show Window Arrows: Show arrows on indicator window
  • Bull Arrows color: Bull Arrows color
  • Bear Arrows color: Bear Arrows color
  • Arrows size: Arrow Size (1 small - 5 big)
  • Shifting Arrows from Extremes: Arrow distance from the price/indicator
  • Custom chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors


For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me.

Reviews 18
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2024.01.18 13:19 
 

Simple easy to use indicator.

Junichi Isono
1169
Junichi Isono 2023.02.22 01:10 
 

It is a very easy to use indicator. We can expect results.

fortune0143
266
fortune0143 2022.03.02 17:29 
 

It's a great indicator so far. I would buy more of this authors work.

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.     Recommended Brokers This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -
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Indicators
Dark Inversion  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Counter Trend  strategy but use also Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument. Hey, I made an Expert Advisor based on this indicator, if you are interested: Dark Titan Key benefits Easily visible Inversion Lines Intuitive directional arrows Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repai
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Indicators
Dark Power  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy, also adopting the use of an histogram to determine the right power . We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the   strong trend   on the current instrument. The histogram is calculated based on the size of the bars and two moving averages calculated on the histogram determine the direction of the signal Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Intui
Dark Mimas
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Experts
Dark Mimas  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Mimas is based on   Dark Oscillator  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. Optimization experience is required to Download the robot. My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings. All the   se
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Dark Dione
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Experts
Dark Dione  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Medium term  Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Dione is based on   Dark Breakout   indicator, these trades can be manage with some strategies.   (Write a   review   at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!) Optimization experience is required to Download the robot. My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings. All the   s
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Dark Breakout
Marco Solito
4.89 (9)
Indicators
Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs
Dark Breakout MT5
Marco Solito
3.83 (6)
Indicators
Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.    Recommended Brokers This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. R
Dark Rea
Marco Solito
4.66 (82)
Experts
Dark Rea is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Impulse Trading. Dark Rea is based on Dark Sprint indicator, these Trades can be managed with some strategies. (Write a review at market to receive my best settings for free!) My tests were performed with the real tick data with 99.90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and high commission. Optimization experience is required to download the robot. In fact I recommend that you carefully study all the functions and then create your own cu
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Rysik Ryslan
41
Rysik Ryslan 2024.06.24 15:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Callumb95
19
Callumb95 2024.06.18 19:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Cesira Giuntoli
219
Cesira Giuntoli 2024.06.17 23:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marco Solito
867093
Reply from developer Marco Solito 2024.11.27 16:07
Ciao Cesira, ho provato a contattarti per lungo tempo ma non c'e' stato modo.
Fammi sapere cosa posso fare.
Cordiali saluti,
Marco
phoenix44
115
phoenix44 2024.02.11 01:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2024.01.18 13:19 
 

Simple easy to use indicator.

rangerfx2830
19
rangerfx2830 2023.07.05 10:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Junichi Isono
1169
Junichi Isono 2023.02.22 01:10 
 

It is a very easy to use indicator. We can expect results.

manhhungfin
78
manhhungfin 2022.10.20 13:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

♔ FADY MINA ♔
292
♔ FADY MINA ♔ 2022.07.16 13:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fortune0143
266
fortune0143 2022.03.02 17:29 
 

It's a great indicator so far. I would buy more of this authors work.

JayJay
23
JayJay 2021.10.26 19:01 
 

Very good indicator. Good job author. Recommended.

yyoo1111
22
yyoo1111 2021.10.25 21:57 
 

it is less than average system not that important the pictures not showing any critical times when the market move side way then it will be mess and the arows will become joke bad indicator no different from other stupid indicators in the market

Manuel C
23
Manuel C 2021.09.30 15:06 
 

good indicator

barozku
25
barozku 2021.08.13 14:02 
 

so far, the indicators are very helpful and profitable. and becomes more powerful when combined with dark mimas EA, Thanks Author

italiansonmove
142
italiansonmove 2021.08.12 17:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

RM_148
149
RM_148 2021.07.12 11:27 
 

This indicator is excellent. Clear buy recommendation.

milad.nourjahani
29
milad.nourjahani 2021.06.30 17:25 
 

Excellent and thanks to Mark Solito

Roy Kurniawan
264
Roy Kurniawan 2021.06.22 09:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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