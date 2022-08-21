Dark Bands

4.95

Dark Bands is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Counter Trend strategy but use also Volatility.

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument.


Key benefits

  • Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines
  • Reliable bands lines with futuristic colors, and  Intuitive directional arrows
  • Useful statistics, which indicate the win rate of the signals
  •  Plus Package available, leave a feedback to receive it for free
  • Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument
  • Easy to use even for beginners
  • Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag
  • 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development
  • All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push notification and sound alerts
  • Highly customizable settings


It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Recommended timeframes: All.

Recommended working pairs: All.

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT5 Version


Recommendations

  • An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading ► Recommended Brokers
  • The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades


Parameters


Main settings

- Maximum Bars: Max number of bars for apply the indicator
- Line Method: General method for calculate the indicator
- Show Lines: if true, show bands lines
- Show Arrow: if true, show arrow
- Volatility Period: number of bar for analyze volatility

Bands settings

- Period: N° of bars to consider when calculating the bands
- Multiplier: This value determines the distance of the bands from the price

- Shift: Indicators line offset relate to the chart by timeframe
- Method: Calculation method for the bands
- Price: Prices to use for calculate the indicator

Line width

- Width 1: Line size 1
- Width 2: Line size 2
- Width 3: Line size 3

Alert settings

- Enable Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform
- Enable E-Mail: Receive an email when there is a signal
- Enable Push Notification: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)
- Use Beep Sound: Uses a custom sound for the signal
-  Sound name: The name of mt4/mt5 sound

TP and SL lines

- TP1 Multiplier: Distance for the first take profit
- SL1 Multiplier: Distance for the first stop loss
- Show TP and SL lines: if false, hide TP and SL lines
- Show Info Panel: if false, hide Statistics

- Custom chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors


For other questions or support for this tool, contact me.

Reviews 281
Александр Соколов
34
Александр Соколов 2026.08.10 20:34 
 

Тестирую несколько дней, отличный результат, можно пожалуйста получить ➕ Plus Package в личные сообщения, Спасибо.

AnniW
59
AnniW 2026.05.20 08:53 
 

Bin bisher sehr Zufrieden. Würde diesen Indikator auch weiter Empfehlen. Nicht Perfekt aber sehr gut und Kosenlos.

liyizx
38
liyizx 2026.03.11 22:47 
 

我最近都在看你这个指标，希望获取到你更多的惊喜套餐

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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Alexey Minkov
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Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
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Marco Solito
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Александр Соколов
34
Александр Соколов 2026.08.10 20:34 
 

Тестирую несколько дней, отличный результат, можно пожалуйста получить ➕ Plus Package в личные сообщения, Спасибо.

FBG
222
FBG 2026.08.10 10:54 
 

Hi May I have the plus package.

heleodoroesquer
14
heleodoroesquer 2026.07.04 17:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

AnniW
59
AnniW 2026.05.20 08:53 
 

Bin bisher sehr Zufrieden. Würde diesen Indikator auch weiter Empfehlen. Nicht Perfekt aber sehr gut und Kosenlos.

liyizx
38
liyizx 2026.03.11 22:47 
 

我最近都在看你这个指标，希望获取到你更多的惊喜套餐

runa
37
runa 2026.03.10 03:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

markospm88
29
markospm88 2026.03.09 21:21 
 

Buen indicador. puede enviar el paquete + plus?

M Pretorius
138
M Pretorius 2026.02.21 17:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Phrimvharinn Wongkanchanakul
63
Phrimvharinn Wongkanchanakul 2026.01.29 13:39 
 

First of all, I'd like to thank you very much for very nice and precise indicator for free. You are so kind to share profitable tool like this to everyone. I will appreciate if you let me try your Plus Package.

AndrosMarkou
56
AndrosMarkou 2026.01.28 12:59 
 

Dark Bands is a very good indicator! I have managed to reach the 3rd take profit a few times already

sl1898801
36
sl1898801 2025.12.16 09:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adrian Schuierer
68
Adrian Schuierer 2025.11.12 00:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

dPloy
75
dPloy 2025.11.11 10:44 
 

Very helpful indicator. Can I please get the + package. Thanks

JD.MAVERICK
105
JD.MAVERICK 2025.11.08 23:39 
 

Olá boa noite!! Eu gostaria de obter o pacote PLUS SE PUDER NOS ENVIAR FICAREI MUITO AGRADECIDO. Email - jdfenixtrader@gmail.com

Cdarth23
14
Cdarth23 2025.10.23 18:31 
 

Very Good Indicator. Currently using it on demo. But it looks very promising. I will test it a little more and then use it on a live account. Heartfelt thanks for sharing this indicator for free. It keeps my hopes alive to earn from forex trading. If you are willing to share the Plus package for free, please do share the details with me. Thanking you again for Indicator. Sincerely appreciate your efforts.

18607983623
64
18607983623 2025.10.23 10:43 
 

很好请把PIUS版本发我邮箱448009115@qq.com

Zulfiquer Ali
28
Zulfiquer Ali 2025.10.04 14:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

GTGreg
14
GTGreg 2025.09.23 21:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marian Grosu
65
Marian Grosu 2025.09.13 08:23 
 

Very good indicator !!!

Alex Valex
19
Alex Valex 2025.09.04 17:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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