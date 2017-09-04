Project Infinity

  • Experts
  • Sergey Yarmish
    Sergey Yarmish

    Sergey Yarmish

    Занимаюсь торговлей финансовыми инструментами с 2008 года.
    Последние 6 лет торгую на FOREX:
    - алгоритмическая торговля (cобственные разработки на mql4);
    - иногда ручной режим (опираюсь на свою аналитику, торгую по техническому анализу не забывая о важных новостях).
    1 topic 6 comments
  • Version: 6.0
  • Updated: 4 September 2017
  • Activations: 5

The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement.

Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.).


Requirements for the broker

  • The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with spread above 15-20 pips (5 digits quotes).
  • To ensure better results please use ECN accounts.
  • The Expert Adviser works only on 5-digit quotes (minimum price step for EURUSD is 0.00001).


Recommendations on usage

  • Recommended timeframe: M30.
  • Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD.


Description of the input parameters

  • Switch Scalper - enable/disable the scalper.
  • Lot size - trade with a fixed lot (if Auto lot = false).
  • Auto lot – enable/disable the automatic calculation of the lot size in proportion to the balance (based on Lot size per $1000 of the deposit).
  • Take profit - target take profit.
  • Stop loss - target stop loss.
  • Virtual Stop Loss - close the order when the price moves the specified number of pips away (the stop loss is not sent to the broker server).
  • Trail by breakeven - activate trailing stop only when the position breakeven is reached (if set to True).
  • Trailing distance - short - short trailing distance (in pips), used in basic cases.
  • Trailing distance - long - long trailing distance (in pips), used in cases when signs of trend movement are present.
  • Order Magic - unique number of an order.
  • Order Comment - order comment.
  • Maximum spread - maximum allowed spread in pips (5 digits).
  • Maximum slippage - maximum allowed slippage.
  • Trading time filter - enable/disable the time limit for the EA operation.
  • Stop trading from hour - hour to stop trading.
  • Start trading from hour - hour to start trading.


Analyzing of work on a real account

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/321186


Important notice

Infinity is a scalper Expert Advisor and is sensitive to transaction execution speed, spread, slippage size, VPS speed and etc. Hence, the live trading results may not correspond to tester results.

For the Infinity to work correctly, ensure the following conditions:

  1. Broker with high execution speed, low slippage and spread.
  2. ECN account.
  3. VPS, located in the same region as your broker's data centers. Make sure the terminal's ping is not greater than 10-15 ms.
  4. FIX API connection is recommended.
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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Project Genesis
Sergey Yarmish
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The Project Genesis Expert Advisor opens positions when the American session closes and the Asian session opens, and the price rolls back from the price channel boundaries. The buy orders are opened when the price is below the lower boundary of the Bollindger Bands channel, sell orders are opened when the price is below the lower boundary. The positions are closed based on multiple algorithms (when the price approaches the opposite boundary of the Bollinger Bands channel, when the maximum positi
Project Vector
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
Expert Adviser  Vector  opens positions in line with the trend supported by signals from channel indicators. The system uses a number of additional filters: price spike filter to avoid high volatility, time filter and others. Positions are closed by several conditions: Take Profit / Stop Loss, distance from Moving Average, support and resistance levels. The Expert Adviser does not overhold positions - every order is closed either by profit or stop loss. Average holding time is 5-8 hours. Recomm
Project Impulse XAUUSD
Sergey Yarmish
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IMPULSE  is a unique complex trading system , easy to use = launch and forget. The System is designed both for experienced traders (professional version) and new traders (settings already prepared by our team). The System is based on deversified desicion making approach based on market conditions which allows the algoruthm to pass hystory tests from 2013 with profound and stable results. IMPULSE is trading on breakthrough and rebound from support and resistance levels. This version was designe
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