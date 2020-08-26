EA Gold Stuff
- Experts
-
- Version: 8.0
- Updated: 2 May 2024
- Activations: 5
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend.
Real-time results can be viewed here.
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Settings and manual here
SETTINGS
- Open new series - on / off beginning of a new series of orders.
- Start lots - start lot.
- Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy.
- Trade Sell - allow the adviser to sell.
- Use hedge - allow the adviser to trade both direction buy and sell. If off only one trade direction.
- Use Money Management - on / off use of automatic lot calculation.
- Autolot. Free margin for each 0.01 lot - the amount of free margin for opening every 0.01 lots.
- Lot miltiplier - lot multiplier for the following orders.
- TP - take profit, in pips.
- SL - stop loss, in pips from the first order.
- Trail Start - activation of a trailing stop.
- Trail Step - distance from the price when activating a trailing stop.
- DD Reduction Algoritm - drawdown reduction algorithm it when last order with profit will be close with first order series with loss.
- Number order for DD Reduction Algoritm - from which order the drawdown reduction algorithm is activated.
- Percent profit for DD Reduction Algoritm - percentage of profit when closing orders in the drawdown reduction mode.
- Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.
- Fix distance - fixed distance between orders
- Order dinamic distance - from which order will the dynamic distance be applied in order.
- Dinamic distance start - the starting value for the dynamic distance.
- Distance multiplier - the dynamic distance multiplier.
- Start, End hour - time for opening the first order.
- Maximum Lot - maximum lot.
- Maximum spread - the maximum spread for the adviser.
This EA is truly worth it! All its features work seamlessly, and it runs as smoothly as an old dog. This is the second time I've praised it on MQL5. GoldStuff's performance is impressive, and Vasiliy's tools are also incredibly useful. A big thumbs-up to the authors!