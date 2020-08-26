EA Gold Stuff

4.7

EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend.

Real-time results can be viewed here.

Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me!

Settings  and manual here 

Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my blog here.  Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else!

 SETTINGS

  • Open new series - on / off beginning of a new series of orders.
  • Start lots - start lot.
  • Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy.
  • Trade Sell - allow the adviser to sell.
  • Use hedge - allow the adviser to trade both direction buy and sell. If off only one trade direction.
  • Use Money Management - on / off use of automatic lot calculation.
  • Autolot. Free margin for each 0.01 lot - the amount of free margin for opening every 0.01 lots.
  • Lot miltiplier - lot multiplier for the following orders.
  • TP - take profit, in pips.
  • SL - stop loss, in pips from the first order.
  • Trail Start - activation of a trailing stop.
  • Trail Step - distance from the price when activating a trailing stop.
  • DD Reduction Algoritm - drawdown reduction algorithm it when last order with profit will be close with first order series with loss.
  • Number order for DD Reduction Algoritm -  from which order the drawdown reduction algorithm is activated.
  • Percent profit for DD Reduction Algoritm - percentage of profit when closing orders in the drawdown reduction mode.
  • Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.
  • Fix distance - fixed distance between orders
  • Order dinamic distance - from which order will the dynamic distance be applied in order.
  • Dinamic distance start - the starting value for the dynamic distance.
  • Distance multiplier - the dynamic distance multiplier.
  • Start, End hour - time for opening the first order.
  • Maximum Lot - maximum lot.
  • Maximum spread - the maximum spread for the adviser.


Reviews 1429
yun du
298
yun du 2026.05.14 03:08 
 

This EA is truly worth it! All its features work seamlessly, and it runs as smoothly as an old dog. This is the second time I've praised it on MQL5. GoldStuff's performance is impressive, and Vasiliy's tools are also incredibly useful. A big thumbs-up to the authors!

Karl Terry Alexandre Verdiere
168
Karl Terry Alexandre Verdiere 2026.03.29 20:06 
 

Good EA to help with trading. I see a lot of comments shouting scam, this EA is good to use at certain times. It should be remembered that the current gold market is special and that one must be careful with algorithms and stay behind or only use it at certain times, otherwise the EA is very well thought out and saves me a lot of time.

Do Thanh Danh
155
Do Thanh Danh 2026.03.24 10:39 
 

Smart capital management will help you achieve everything . GOOD EA !

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constantinos alexander
76
constantinos alexander 2026.05.27 23:09 
 

i bought the ea yesterday and already it has lost over $200 on my small account. im suoer dissapointed to say the least, as other free ea's perform waaay better than this risky bot. i definitely wasted my money on this!

Lars Kirchknopf
1187
Lars Kirchknopf 2026.05.20 16:20 
 

It is only a grid and Martingale EA!! And on bad days he will blow your account dry

yun du
298
yun du 2026.05.14 03:08 
 

This EA is truly worth it! All its features work seamlessly, and it runs as smoothly as an old dog. This is the second time I've praised it on MQL5. GoldStuff's performance is impressive, and Vasiliy's tools are also incredibly useful. A big thumbs-up to the authors!

Karl Terry Alexandre Verdiere
168
Karl Terry Alexandre Verdiere 2026.03.29 20:06 
 

Good EA to help with trading. I see a lot of comments shouting scam, this EA is good to use at certain times. It should be remembered that the current gold market is special and that one must be careful with algorithms and stay behind or only use it at certain times, otherwise the EA is very well thought out and saves me a lot of time.

Do Thanh Danh
155
Do Thanh Danh 2026.03.24 10:39 
 

Smart capital management will help you achieve everything . GOOD EA !

Misho Dimitrov
435
Misho Dimitrov 2026.03.21 07:45 
 

For 3 months it work perfect for BTCUSD (I stop it at night by advice of chatgpt-BTC is unstable at night)

Nicolas Jack
28
Nicolas Jack 2026.03.10 22:26 
 

very bad Ea!!!!!!!! just read all these negative feedback last months and it will give a clear idea about buying it or not!!!!!

zoro1111
148
zoro1111 2026.03.09 03:55 
 

perfect EA

Kevinjonathann
42
Kevinjonathann 2026.02.27 01:13 
 

On paper it’s trend-follow, but in execution it stacks positions in hopes of a reversal. martingale grid systems don’t reduce risk, they defer losses.

Maria Malachico
54
Maria Malachico 2026.02.22 13:09 
 

Lots and grids blow profits into drawdowns quickly on volatile XAUUSD swings; the EA feels more like a lottery ticket than disciplined automation.

Johnathan Samuel
44
Johnathan Samuel 2026.02.16 04:12 
 

one of the worst experience in the last month!! what people say is so true !!

Aliwarsame
196
Aliwarsame 2026.02.14 00:19 
 

Amazing EA

Charles Cole
29
Charles Cole 2026.02.13 02:19 
 

one of my worst experience with Ea in General!!

Ali Messi
73
Ali Messi 2026.02.12 01:42 
 

EA Gold Stuff looks cute on paper but in real use it’s basically grid/martingale-style automation with risky money management and poor entry logic, meaning big drawdowns can wipe accounts fast under volatility. Backtests and signals don’t reflect real live risk, and many users report the EA opening trades at bad times or without real trend confirmation.

Aydin Pakravan
170
Aydin Pakravan 2026.02.11 03:53 
 

After using EA Gold Stuff live for 3 months on XAUUSD M1, I can confidently say it’s a really solid and reliable gold trading EA. It consistently delivers 5% monthly returns (averaging around 7%), with a maximum drawdown of 14% so far, mostly during choppy ranging periods. The trend-following logic catches big moves well, the grid adds positions safely, and the built-in DD reduction works effectively after a few losing orders. It requires active monitoring (I avoid high-volatility times like NFP, CPI, and FOMC, and I added a daily profit pause script to lock gains after +3%), also I suggest to set Draw Down % management EA to limit the lost, use news filters, and occasionally tweak settings. This EA is definitely worth it if you monitor and pay attention to news and do not trade in high volatility times— a strong performer that rewards discipline rather than blind set-and-forget.

James Richard
28
James Richard 2026.02.11 03:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

waldmaus82
35
waldmaus82 2026.01.31 15:19 
 

Great support and if you have found good settings it is a weapon.

Andre Valdez
54
Andre Valdez 2026.01.30 00:28 
 

not satisfied at all!! i feel betrayed after i bought it

Justin Timber
43
Justin Timber 2026.01.28 23:27 
 

another Grid Ea ... it just take unreasonable trades and keep stacking them up until you are out of the game try it yourself and remember my words

michellekn
77
michellekn 2026.01.28 17:57 
 

Very friendly and fast support. Excellent EA.

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