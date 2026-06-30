Golden Moon Scalper

2.8

Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predefined risk management rules to optimize trade execution.

Every trade is protected with a Stop Loss, providing consistent risk control throughout all market conditions.

Bonus: get free 1 EA when you buy EA Golden Moon Scalper. Message me after you purchase.

Main Features:

  • Fully automated trading for XAUUSD.

  • Designed for the high volatility of the Gold market.

  • Stop Order entry strategy for momentum-based execution.

  • Tick price analysis combined with technical indicator confirmation.

  • Built-in scalping and trailing management.

  • Every position includes a predefined Stop Loss.

  • Simple installation with optimized default settings.

  • No complex configuration required.

The EA is suitable for traders who want an automated Gold trading solution with structured entry and exit rules while maintaining disciplined risk management.

Settings: 

 Fixed Lot     = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 2 to 4 (= 3 mean auto lot size = 0.03 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Trailing  = 10 (points)
 Start Trailing  = 40 (points)
 Take Profit  = 600 (points)
 Stop Loss  = 1200 (points)
 Magic Number  = your number
 Time Start  = 01:30 (hour:minutes)
 Time End  = 20:30 (hour:minutes)

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

This EA is specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD).

Time frame: any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts and allow hedging. Min Balance: $ 300

If Gold (XAUUSD) has 3 decimal places with the price (ex: 2100.123). You need to change the Take Profit and Stop Loss and Trailing and Start Trailing values to 10 times the default value (ex: Take Profit = 6000, Stop Loss = 12000 ...).

Recommend brokers with an 80% commission rebate here.

Reviews 9
metaangel
372
metaangel 2026.07.24 14:16 
 

It`s nice working EA, and the developer answer for any questions, good job!

Kudret KUKUS
316
Kudret KUKUS 2026.07.06 13:43 
 

Golden Moon Scalper ---- XAUUSD M5 Kazançlar kayıpları telafi edemedi ve başlangıçtaki kar neredeyse tamamen silindi. Test sonuçlarının gerçek hayattaki performanstan bu kadar farklı olmasını anlamıyorum. Söz konusu EA'yı grafiklerden kaldırdım; artık benim için güvenilir değil. Artık tavsiye etmiyorum.

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Altherr
309
Altherr 2026.07.29 12:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

waynet
1158
waynet 2026.07.29 01:25 
 

WARNING: A high win rate means nothing here — read the vendor's own numbers before you buy. The vendor's own published backtest shows an average winning trade of +12.66 pips and an average LOSING trade of -155.12 pips. That's roughly 12:1. In plain terms: one losing trade erases about twelve winning trades. A 97% win rate sounds incredible until you realize the rare losses are twelve times the size of the frequent wins — which is exactly the kind of structure that can show a huge, smooth-looking equity curve in a backtest and then get wiped out fast by a small uptick in real losses. And that's exactly what happens. The vendor's own published validation backtests (three separate months) show 246 trades with only 2 losing trades combined — under 1%. I ran the EA live myself and matched it against the tester on the same real days, same time windows, using genuine imported tick data (90%+ modelling quality, independently verified, not MT4's default reconstructed history). On one matched day, the tester showed 15 trades and zero losses. The live account, same exact period, had a real loss the tester never reflected at all. When I asked the vendor directly, he confirmed he does not run this EA on a live account — never has. So the extraordinary $380M/year marketed projection has never been checked against a single day of real trading — only against a 12:1 payoff structure and a backtesting engine I've now shown understates real losses. When I raised this and requested a refund, I was told trading involves risk. I understand risk. A published backtest built on a 12:1 loss-to-win ratio, with under 1% claimed losses, contradicted by real live results — that isn't risk. That's a performance claim with no live evidence behind it. Do the maths on the pip ratio yourself before you buy, and don't trust any backtest this vendor publishes without checking it against real live trading.

Vasile Zanovei
165
Vasile Zanovei 2026.07.28 16:44 
 

backtest shows incredible results, in reality it lost twice today and by the trades it is making it will need a week to recover this losses, AVOID

Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
39695
Reply from developer Nguyen Hang Hai Ha 2026.08.01 17:41
Hi Vasile Zanovei. One or two losing trades in a day are completely normal for any EA from a statistical perspective. It's important to evaluate performance over a large number of trades rather than focusing on a single day.
Instead of worrying about individual losses, try optimizing your trading conditions—broker, spreads, execution latency, VPS, and settings. Even small improvements can significantly enhance long-term performance.
metaangel
372
metaangel 2026.07.24 14:16 
 

It`s nice working EA, and the developer answer for any questions, good job!

GoldenTomato
159
GoldenTomato 2026.07.23 16:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gabriele Bozzolan
273
Gabriele Bozzolan 2026.07.22 12:38 
 

I purchased Golden Moon Scalper, and I have to say the results have been excellent so far, all positive, and I'm happy with it. Although the earnings are small now, given the small account I used it in, I'm confident that over time the earnings will be more than good; you just need to be patient and grow your account. Excellent support. Congratulations!!! I recommend purchasing it.

August 3, 2026. I'm updating my review. Unfortunately, the test results don't match the real ones. After a good start, with positive results, last week and last night saw too many losses, even two in one day. The winnings didn't outweigh the losses, and the initial profit was almost wiped out. I don't understand that tests are one thing, but then they turn out to be something else in real life. I removed the EA in question from the charts; for me, it's no longer reliable. I no longer recommend it.

Pang Joon Siong
179
Pang Joon Siong 2026.07.15 02:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

brah13
24
brah13 2026.07.08 02:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
39695
Reply from developer Nguyen Hang Hai Ha 2026.07.08 14:27
The issue was resolved after checking the pair name. Gold has many names: Gold, XAUUSD, XAUUSDpro, XAUUSD.s ... with different suffixes. Simply reopen the correct chart and reinstall the EA on the correct chart.
Kudret KUKUS
316
Kudret KUKUS 2026.07.06 13:43 
 

Golden Moon Scalper ---- XAUUSD M5 Kazançlar kayıpları telafi edemedi ve başlangıçtaki kar neredeyse tamamen silindi. Test sonuçlarının gerçek hayattaki performanstan bu kadar farklı olmasını anlamıyorum. Söz konusu EA'yı grafiklerden kaldırdım; artık benim için güvenilir değil. Artık tavsiye etmiyorum.

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