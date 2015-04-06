Dark Eagle MT4

Dark Eagle is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a High Operating Frequency. Dark Eagle is based on MACD, Moving Average and also Price Action. The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades.

This Expert Advisor has Build In News Filter and Also Time Filter. This feature is to prevent EA from opening positions when there is high news impact which is dangerous for trading

The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm that allows it to identify and follow market trends.This advanced algorithm takes into account a wide range of market data and historical information to make its predictions. It is designed to adapt as the market changes, making it one of the most advanced trading tools available in my collection.

Only for 10 first buyer

Promotion Price = $30 from Real Price $99

After Purchase after give positive review just contact me i will give you my Best Custom Indicators Collection For free


Live Signal Longer Age = https://www.  myfxbook.com/members/tomkenzie/mata-elang-cuanisasi/10641906  (delete the space)

Recommendations

  • The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but by default I use M15
  • The Expert can go on GBPUSD, Also i use with several pairs like AUDUSD and EURUSD
  • An Ecn broker is always recommended
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • The minimum deposit 3000 usd or If using cents is $30
  • This has been running for more than 2 year so it has been proven that yes it can withstand various kinds of market behaviours
  • EA Passed more than 10 years of backtesting

How EA Works and Setfile Go Here

How to setup News Filter Go Here


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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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Neuro Edge
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (4)
Experts
Please give review to support development of this Expert Advisor NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior. Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions. NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets. ️ Core Features: Adaptive Trend Detection
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Angel Eyes
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
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Angel Eyes, an EA (Expert Advisor) designed to be unlike any other on the market. You might prefer trading forex or indices, but I stand out from the rest. I seek CONSISTENCY and SUSTAINABILITY. Angel Eyes focuses on precision trading on DOW JONES PAIR ( US30, DJ30  ), carefully analyzing market patterns and behaviors. My strategy is built on a deep understanding of price movements, designed for steady and reliable profit growth. Developed by a team with over a decade of expertise in trading and
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Super MataELang Pro
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Experts
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Agus Wahyu Pratomo
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ScalperGhost
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Kumo BreakOut Notification
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Utilities
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Telegram BreakOut Ichimoku
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
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EA Mata Elang Pro
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (1)
Experts
See EA Performance on Backtesting with low balance  =  https://youtu.be/8Wok_CTzcsQ Contact me via mql5 if you wanna get trial EA Mata Elang EA is a trading robot  for the trading on forex and trades  Scalping  Strategy. This is a Trend Following system that trades in all session.   It use Multi Complex Algorithm to determine trend behaviour. It use multiple indicators to maintain false signal It best on M15 Time Frame. This system use very sophisticated logic to determine trend. Also it has r
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Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Utilities
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This Expert Advisor give you an alert to your Metatrader Mobile and on Metatrader Screen Chart You can put your Moving average setting You can freely add custom message to it. How to Setup Notification please read this  https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications Input default on this Expert Advisor. You can change to it parameters. fastMAPeriode     =3; slowMAPeriode     =8; MAMethodType      ="0=SMA  1=EMA  2=SMMA  3=LWMA"; fastMAMethod      =1; slowMAMeth
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Telegram BreakOut Ichimoku PRO
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
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EA AutoGreen
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Experts
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BBands PullBreak Telegram Signal
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Utilities
BB PullBreak Signal This is an EA that can provide notifications when a candle breaks or a pullback or retrace occurs. This makes it very easy for us, especially those who are used to trading using Bollinger Bands. Usually we often experience missing signals from Bollinger Bands if we trade manually without the help of tools. This tool can provide notifications via email, telegram or MT4 mobile. You just need to put this file into the expert advisor folder on your MT4. You can also specify the
BBands PullBreak Telegram Signal F R E E
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Utilities
BB PullBreak Signal F r e e Version Only Work on GBPUSD Pair.  Consider Buy Paid Version for ALL Pair Use This is an EA that can provide notifications when a candle breaks or a pullback or retrace occurs. This makes it very easy for us, especially those who are used to trading using Bollinger Bands. Usually we often experience missing signals from Bollinger Bands if we trade manually without the help of tools. This tool can provide notifications via email, telegram or MT4 mobile. You just need
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LimitOrder Assistant
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Utilities
Limit Order Assistant EA This Expert Advisors will help us to put multiple stop order with single one click. This is an EA which can assist our first Order. ex. if we do instant Order Buy then EA will place multiple Buy Limit Pending Order  if we do Sell Order then it will place muliple Sell Limit It also can set up Multiply in Lot size every position.  Main Feature 1. Put Multiple Limit Order 2. Specify how much stop orders will make 3. Set distance from current price 4. Set distance for each
Candle Strike
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Experts
Introducing   Candle Strike EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade your favorite pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 10 years. Presets for EA   here  *Promotional Price:  $50. The price will increase $25 with every 5 purchases.     =>2 purchased ===> remain 3 then price up to $75  My Recommendation Broker Go   here Important Stuff USE M15 (You may try another Time Frame) MAIN PAIR : GBPUSD Another PAIR : AU
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Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Experts
This EA uses a multi time frame trading strategy with several indicators. So EA can analyze trends on a macro basis, then EA will analyze in a smaller time frame and decide to open a Buy or Sell position.  This EA does not use dangerous strategies such as grid strategies, averaging, martingale and other dangerous strategies. This EA uses take profit and stop loss where the stop loss uses a hidden stop loss with the help of analysis from several indicators. This EA has build in "News FIlter" to
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Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Experts
This Expert Advisor is built on a Breakout trading strategy , one of the most widely used and consistently profitable approaches in the market. The EA identifies breakout opportunities from key Support and Resistance levels , calculated with precise logic to significantly reduce the risk of false breakouts. To further enhance performance, this EA is equipped with a dynamic trailing stop system , allowing profits to be secured while giving trades enough room to grow—helping prevent winning positi
Gold Nexus Prime
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Experts
TRADED LIVE FOR NEARLY 2 YEARS Discounted   price.     The price will increase soon Live Performance XM :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2333900 Gold Nexus Prime is not a newly created trading robot. The core strategy behind this EA has been traded on live accounts for nearly two years before being released to the public. Designed exclusively for XAUUSD, Gold Nexus Prime focuses on disciplined breakout trading, strict risk management, and long-term account sustainability. WHY GOLD NEXUS PRIM
Gold Dominion
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Experts
Gold Dominion Advanced Gold Trading System for MT5 Gold Dominion is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD traders who prioritize consistency, capital protection, and long-term performance. Built upon an advanced market analysis engine, Gold Dominion identifies high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control. The system is engineered to avoid excessive trading activity and focuses only on selected market conditions where statistical advantag
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