Amazing scalper EURUSD 15min

Description

An amazing and effcient scalper, suited for all types of accounts.





Its designed especially for EURUSD 15min chart.





No martingale, no extra risk, none of that gambling stuff that can destroy your account.





Its a plug and play strategy, meaning that you dont have to modify anything, except the input value of the lots.





Strategy :

Its made of multiple averages combinations EMA,SMMA, SMA, applied to different candles : closes/ hl2 / hl3 .

In general it always enter at the beginning of the London session, and exit always at the end of it.

It will enter one time per day during the the hours explained above. It has fixed take profit and stop losses.

If its a in the TP area, it will continue with 1 trade. If its going into SL area, it will try to use a "semi hedge" strategy, to recover half of the initial investment atleast.









For any questions and more details , please feel free to contact me about it.



