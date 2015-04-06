Amazing scalper EURUSD 15min

Description

An amazing and effcient scalper, suited for all types of accounts.


Its designed especially for EURUSD 15min chart.


No martingale, no extra risk, none of that gambling stuff that can destroy your account.


Its a plug and play strategy, meaning that you dont have to modify anything, except the input value of the lots.


Strategy :

Its made of multiple averages combinations EMA,SMMA, SMA, applied to different candles : closes/ hl2 / hl3 .

In general it always enter at the beginning of the London session, and exit always at the end of it. 

It will enter one time per day during the  the hours explained above. It has fixed take profit and stop losses. 

If its a in the TP area, it will continue with 1 trade. If its going into SL area, it will try to use a "semi hedge" strategy, to recover half of the initial investment atleast.



For any questions and more details , please feel free to contact me about it.


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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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