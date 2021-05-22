Dark Dione MT5

4.54

Dark Dione is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Medium term Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable.

Dark Dione is based on Dark Breakout MT5 indicator, these trades can be manage with some strategies. (Write a review at market to receive my best settings for free!)

Optimization experience is required to Download the robot.

My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings.

All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish. 

The basic strategy starts with Market order in Trend Following, but you can change it, in others strategies Counter Trend. 

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT4 Version


Recommendations

  • The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M5, M15, H1 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.
  • The Expert can go on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAGUSD and NZDUSD, but also in others with the appropriate settings.
  • An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.
  • Understand how the EA works by reading the offline user manual and some example settings


Parameters


Dark Dione Settings

  • Magic Number: ID number of the orders.
  • Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.
  • Take, stop Target and Trailing on atr: if true, take profit, stop loss and trailing stop, will be calculated based on atr value with the following formula: Atr Multiplier * Atr * Take Target (in this case with take target)
  • Target Atr Multiplier: is simply a value for the formula

Target Settings

  • Take Target: Coefficient Target in Point. (This is a Global Take Profit, for open orders on the current chart) (sell and buy separated)
  • Stop Target: Coefficient Stop in point. (this is a Global Stop Loss in point, for open orders on the current chart) (fir Buy or sell)  Note: By default is disabled, for enabled it, check next parameter
  • Stop Target Mode: by default disabled, then you can change in “First Order” or “default”
  • “First order” mean, The global Stop Loss will be placed X points from the first order. When it is reached, all open orders will be closed at a loss (sell and buy separated)
  • “Default” mean, the global Stop Loss will be  placed X point from the ‘Weighted average of the entry point’ for the current open orders. When it reached, all open orders will be closed at a loss. (sell and buy separated)
  • Close Trades Only at End of Bar: if true, close Trade only at end of bar. (I mean only at the end of the bar time, on the "Close" price)

Average Trailing Stop

  • Enable Average Trailing Stop: if true, enable average trailing stop
  • Only In Profit: if true, the average trailing stop start only if trades are in Profit
  • Broker Commission: Put your broker commission amount for 1 lot trade
  • Average Trailing Stop Value: Trailing Stop Value in point
  • Average Trailing Step Value: Trailing Step Value in point

Note: The Average Trailing Stop, acts on all open orders in one direction (buy and sell) by calculating the weighted average entry point

Note 2: you can see the Yellow line for it

Indicators Settings

Dark Breakout Indicator

  • Dark Breakout Range Start Hour: Start Hour for calculate the Breakout range
  • Dark Breakout Range Start Minute
  • Dark Breakout Range End Hour
  • Dark Breakout Range End Minute
  • Dark Breakout Strategies: The strategies describe themselves, very intuitive, otherwise refer fully explain below
  • Moment of the signal: “bar close price” The previous bar will be considered for each signal
  • “Current Price” the current Bar Price (or bid) will be considered for each signal
  • Dark Breakout Timeframe: Timeframe of Dark Breakout Indicator

Money Management Settings
  • Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.
  • Money Management: if true enables the money management option. 
  • Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage.


For other questions, set files or support for this EA, you can contact me.
Reviews 83
Justin Galea
46
Justin Galea 2026.08.14 17:23 
 

at first i said Free, who gives goods for free? than i see write a review and get a free indicator.. i could not believe and i thought this guy is testing the waters, fast forward three month and the truth is i have now put this EA on a live account and my experience is so nice that i purchased the Dark Algo too! to top it off i cannot wait to buy the entire collection of this developer. He knows what he is doing and his prices are moderate and encouraging for someone like me who knows nothing about trading. I am truly looking forward to put Dione + Dark Breakthrough indicator together. Thank you Marco for giving us something that keep us up at night!

Jazmin
16
Jazmin 2026.03.03 13:41 
 

Great product! If this is a free product I can only imagine your paid products. I have used 3 in my entire time on Meta5 and this one is very self explanatory and WILL bring you in income. I used a total of $300 deposit with this just in case and in less than 2 days I have already profit $50. I literally woke up to it. It is literally like an extra person in my favor. Thank you Marco! You're the super hero we all need.

itakhola
581
itakhola 2026.02.17 19:38 
 

Superb EA. Thank you for the free value!

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Justin Galea
46
Justin Galea 2026.08.14 17:23 
 

at first i said Free, who gives goods for free? than i see write a review and get a free indicator.. i could not believe and i thought this guy is testing the waters, fast forward three month and the truth is i have now put this EA on a live account and my experience is so nice that i purchased the Dark Algo too! to top it off i cannot wait to buy the entire collection of this developer. He knows what he is doing and his prices are moderate and encouraging for someone like me who knows nothing about trading. I am truly looking forward to put Dione + Dark Breakthrough indicator together. Thank you Marco for giving us something that keep us up at night!

calmanovich19
81
calmanovich19 2026.06.08 11:12 
 

A good advisor! A working and well-known strategy for breaking into a trading session is paying off! You just need to pay attention to the news release so that the adviser does not get intj a big drawdown. There is a small flaw: only the monetary stop loss works in the Expert Advisor, and the stop loss is in points, and the closing function for the opposite indicator signal does not work, you need to take this into account when trading!

Max Junjie Heinze
127
Max Junjie Heinze 2026.06.03 12:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Devakumar Mecherikalayil Surendran
206
Devakumar Mecherikalayil Surendran 2026.03.09 17:14 
 

Good EA.. Looking for better results

Jazmin
16
Jazmin 2026.03.03 13:41 
 

Great product! If this is a free product I can only imagine your paid products. I have used 3 in my entire time on Meta5 and this one is very self explanatory and WILL bring you in income. I used a total of $300 deposit with this just in case and in less than 2 days I have already profit $50. I literally woke up to it. It is literally like an extra person in my favor. Thank you Marco! You're the super hero we all need.

itakhola
581
itakhola 2026.02.17 19:38 
 

Superb EA. Thank you for the free value!

Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2026.01.05 01:29 
 

Impressive EA. Patience with testing paid off. With my own parameters on XAUUSD M15, the account is now growing nicely. Thank you for creating such a quality tool!

Joan Carlos Rosario Nunez
583
Joan Carlos Rosario Nunez 2025.12.20 01:08 
 

I’ve been testing Dark Dione MT5 together with the Dark Breakout MT5 indicator, and the concept behind this EA is solid and well thought out. Dark Dione is clearly built around breakout logic and medium-term trading, and it offers a high level of customization, which is great for traders who want control over risk management, trade behavior, and session-based strategies. The fact that all settings are external makes it flexible for different symbols and market conditions. The EA works best when properly configured and aligned with the correct trading sessions, especially on volatile instruments like indices, gold, and crypto. It is not a “plug and play” robot, but for traders who understand breakout trading and are willing to study the manual and optimize settings, it has strong potential. I appreciate the transparency of the author and the clear connection between Dark Dione and the Dark Breakout MT5 indicator. Looking forward to testing the recommended settings and continuing to explore its capabilities. Highly recommended for traders who want a configurable breakout-based EA rather than a black-box system.

Filip Podhraski
123
Filip Podhraski 2025.11.23 12:55 
 

This is one of the better trading bots that is free to use.

[Deleted] 2025.11.07 03:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniil Tikhonov
415
Daniil Tikhonov 2025.10.30 13:41 
 

Almost all Dark series algorithms have one bug in no-grid mode (any grid without limits and stop-loss will eventually zero out your deposit, so I don't recommend using it). For some reason, in no-grid mode, the stop-loss doesn't trigger, but the algorithm thinks the trade is closed and stops managing it. As a result, the balance keeps growing, but equity drops due to accumulating losing open trades that the algorithm has forgotten about. This can be fixed by enabling the grid with a huge step (1,000,000) so that the second order never opens, but I hope the bug gets fixed. I've tested all free Dark series algorithms in no-grid mode on all available instruments, and currently only Dark Moon shows stable profit with relatively fast optimization. Dark Venus lags behind in this regard. I hope this information is useful so you don't waste months on optimization and live testing. I'll continue testing and share results if anything radically changes. I will also try to optimize Marco's paid algorithms, but it will take much more time due to their small timeframe, which requires optimization on real ticks. Feel free to reach out to me with any questions if they arise.

poonforce
93
poonforce 2025.10.11 15:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

K Hidaka
147
K Hidaka 2025.09.02 15:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Amer Mahmoud Theeb Alzueinat
225
Amer Mahmoud Theeb Alzueinat 2025.08.22 01:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mitchelldabe
244
mitchelldabe 2025.08.13 00:23 
 

Good job with DArk dione. it show good result backtested and now live with Cent account. good steady output.

afshar yeganeh
18
afshar yeganeh 2025.08.12 02:06 
 

This is amazing. I tested it on a demo account for almost 20 days and it is profitable. thanks Marco.

bigsmilelee
24
bigsmilelee 2025.08.04 08:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shantanu21
161
Shantanu21 2025.07.22 04:14 
 

Good EA for XAUUSD

tushar-1996
49
tushar-1996 2025.07.20 18:21 
 

Man!!! this is killer bot with XAUUSD.

[Deleted] 2025.07.08 04:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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