BreakOut Grid

This expert is a combination between a grid and a scalper and it uses a grid of ten pending orders , five for long and five for short , with a 500 point spacing between them with a 100 point scalp target. It has three working modes , first , the entry by level , the expert starts operation when the price aproaches an important trade level ( a former resistance or support) , second , the entry by time , launches the expert at a specific time (input by user) and the third type is continuous operation , in which the expert starts immediatly and restarts after all orders are closed . Only one of the three entry types can be used at a time as per one symbol and magic number . All three entry types can be used on one symbol if different magic numbers are assigned . The expert also has a stop function after one round of operation , defined by the "Continue" parameter, can be used when important news are known to be released combined with the entry by time type of entry .

Recovery Function - uses lot size amplification in order to achieve profit but also increases the chance for larger drawdown .

Partial Profit - closes all orders when the input value in points is reached , it is safer , but potential profits are also smaller .

Recommended pairs - GBP/USD .

Timeframe - H1 .

