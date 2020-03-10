EA Black Dragon
- Experts
- Ramil Minniakhmetov
- Version: 17.0
- Updated: 20 July 2025
- Activations: 5
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss.
IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus!
Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller
Inputs Value
· Open new series – True/False – EA will open another series of orders (enable/disable)
· Trade Buy – True/False – EA will buy or not buy (enable/disable)
· Trade Sell – True/False – EA will sell or not sell (enable/disable)
· Manage manual orders – True/False – If true EA will manage manual orders (enable/disable)
· Use hedge – True/False – EA will hedge (buy and sell)
· Order Comment – Type in comment of your choice
· Max spread (0-not use) – Maximum spread allowed
· Start Hour – the hour that the EA will start trading
· End Hour – the hour that the EA will stop trading
· Magic - the number for the EA to recognize it’s own positions
· TF Black Dragon – choose time frame from selection
· Use stochastic – True/False – if True EA will use stochastic settings below to enter trades
· Max buy orders – Maximum buy orders allowed
· Max sell orders – Maximum sell orders allowed
· Initial Lot – Start lot
· Autolot – True/False - enable/disable auto lot calculation
· Autolot size – Amount of the deposit on which start lot is to be used when auto lot is True
· Lot multiplier – Lot multiplier for subsequent orders
· Max Lot – Maximum lot size that can be opened by EA
· TP (0-not use) – Take profit in pips
· SL (0-not use) – Stop loss in pips
· Overlap last order – True/False – The first and last order will close together and cancel each other out to reduce draw down (enable/disable)
· Overlap last order number – At what order number will the overlap start?
· Overlap percent – The percentage profit after first order will close in loss and last order will close in profit, recovering the loss plus X percent
· Pause between orders (min 0 – not use) – Amount of minutes to pause between orders
· Fix distance – The distance between orders
· Order dinamic distance – From which order will the dynamic distance begin (number)
· Dynamic distance start –This value sets the distance between first order and market price, where the dynamic distance will begin
· Distance multiplier – The multiplier factor for increasing distance between orders
This EA has shown good results trading XAUUSD/GOLD