EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss.

· Open new series – True/False – EA will open another series of orders (enable/disable)

· Trade Buy – True/False – EA will buy or not buy (enable/disable)

· Trade Sell – True/False – EA will sell or not sell (enable/disable)

· Manage manual orders – True/False – If true EA will manage manual orders (enable/disable)

· Use hedge – True/False – EA will hedge (buy and sell)

· Order Comment – Type in comment of your choice

· Max spread (0-not use) – Maximum spread allowed

· Start Hour – the hour that the EA will start trading

· End Hour – the hour that the EA will stop trading

· Magic - the number for the EA to recognize it’s own positions

· TF Black Dragon – choose time frame from selection

· Use stochastic – True/False – if True EA will use stochastic settings below to enter trades

· Max buy orders – Maximum buy orders allowed

· Max sell orders – Maximum sell orders allowed

· Initial Lot – Start lot

· Autolot – True/False - enable/disable auto lot calculation

· Autolot size – Amount of the deposit on which start lot is to be used when auto lot is True

· Lot multiplier – Lot multiplier for subsequent orders

· Max Lot – Maximum lot size that can be opened by EA

· TP (0-not use) – Take profit in pips

· SL (0-not use) – Stop loss in pips

· Overlap last order – True/False – The first and last order will close together and cancel each other out to reduce draw down (enable/disable)

· Overlap last order number – At what order number will the overlap start?

· Overlap percent – The percentage profit after first order will close in loss and last order will close in profit, recovering the loss plus X percent

· Pause between orders (min 0 – not use) – Amount of minutes to pause between orders

· Fix distance – The distance between orders

· Order dinamic distance – From which order will the dynamic distance begin (number)

· Dynamic distance start –This value sets the distance between first order and market price, where the dynamic distance will begin

· Distance multiplier – The multiplier factor for increasing distance between orders