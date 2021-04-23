Dark Titan MT5

4.71

Dark Titan is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a High Operating Frequency. Dark Titan is based on dark inversion indicator, these Trades can be managed with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a high-rate of winning trades.

My tests were performed with the real tick data with 99.90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and high commission.

All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish.

The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend.

Installation and Update Guide - Troubleshooting guide - FAQ - MT4 Version


Recommendations

  • The Recommended Timeframe is M1.
  • The Expert is programmed to work on AUDCAD, AUDNZD and NZDCAD.
  • An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage is 1:30 or more.
  • The recommended capital is 2000 or more.
  • Not use Variable Spread for Backtest, this type of spread is broken for these pairs. Put a value from 20 to 30
  • Understand how the EA works by reading the  offline user manual and example set files

If you Buy 1 Expert Advisor you can write a feedback at market and get a Dark Gold for Free, for More info contact me


Parameters


Dark Titan Settings

- Magic Number: ID number of the orders.
- Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.
- Max Average Spread: Maximum Average Spread to trade (today)

Money Management Settings

- Money Management: if true enables the money management option.
- Risk Factor: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage.
- Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.

Trading Directions

- Allow Buy: if true, EA can trade with buy orders.
- Allow Sell: if true, EA can trade with sell orders.
- Max Number of Orders: Max Number of orders at the same time
- Max one Trade any Bar: if true, robot can open only one trade for bar.
- Enable Fifo Mode: if true EA can be fifo compliant (Disable the following setting also, to do it)
- Open Sell and Buy at same time: Allow buy and sell orders at the same time

Take and Stop Loss

- Take Target: Average take profit for orders
- Close on Open Price: Close on take target only on next open bar
- Enable Monetary Stop Loss: Enable stop loss on money amount
- Monetary Stop Loss Amount: Amount of loss
- If true, Multiply Monetary Stop Loss Amount*Start Lot size*100: Amount loss multiplier based on lot size
- Stop EA after loss: Stop trading after hit the stop loss
- Grid Management: choose type of lot increase
- Multiplier: martingale multiplier (or lot sum increase)
- Distance for next orders: distance for next orders
- Max 1 grid order for bar: if true, ea can open max 1 grid order any bar
- Bar for New Grid Order: timeframe about this bar (read previous setting)

Graphic Settings

- Custom Comment: Comments in orders


For other questions, set files or support for this EA, you can contact me.


Warning: You will not get rich tomorrow with this EA, past performance does not guarantee future performance. (EA could also make losses)
You have to be cautious and use a low risk.
Remember that you cannot get a refund after downloading the EA

Reviews 75
Mehdi Aharchaou
223
Mehdi Aharchaou 2026.06.13 16:27 
 

One month now since I've been using Dark Titan and it has achieved an 80% Winning Rate! Excellent experience so far with this EA, even based on default conservative settings it is net positive! Highly recommend to anyone looking for a reliable EA!

Osama Nabil Abdelaziz Abdelaal
214
Osama Nabil Abdelaziz Abdelaal 2026.06.06 17:57 
 

I have been running Dark titan for 1 month and it has been amazing. can you send for me please dark gold, thanks in advance

rich2382
29
rich2382 2026.06.04 02:33 
 

I have been running Dark Venus for few months and it has been amazing, generating stable profits. I recently bought Dark Titan, very easy to setup, so far results are very good too ... Thank you Marco, your EAs are reliable and profitable!

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
Experts
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Experts
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Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Experts
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Experts
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Dark Breakout
Marco Solito
4.89 (9)
Indicators
Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs
Dark Breakout MT5
Marco Solito
3.83 (6)
Indicators
Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.    Recommended Brokers This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. R
Dark Rea
Marco Solito
4.66 (82)
Experts
Dark Rea is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Impulse Trading. Dark Rea is based on Dark Sprint indicator, these Trades can be managed with some strategies. (Write a review at market to receive my best settings for free!) My tests were performed with the real tick data with 99.90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and high commission. Optimization experience is required to download the robot. In fact I recommend that you carefully study all the functions and then create your own cu
FREE
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Edgars21
257
Edgars21 2026.07.20 07:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ankimo61.8
34
ankimo61.8 2026.07.12 12:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mehdi Aharchaou
223
Mehdi Aharchaou 2026.06.13 16:27 
 

One month now since I've been using Dark Titan and it has achieved an 80% Winning Rate! Excellent experience so far with this EA, even based on default conservative settings it is net positive! Highly recommend to anyone looking for a reliable EA!

Osama Nabil Abdelaziz Abdelaal
214
Osama Nabil Abdelaziz Abdelaal 2026.06.06 17:57 
 

I have been running Dark titan for 1 month and it has been amazing. can you send for me please dark gold, thanks in advance

rich2382
29
rich2382 2026.06.04 02:33 
 

I have been running Dark Venus for few months and it has been amazing, generating stable profits. I recently bought Dark Titan, very easy to setup, so far results are very good too ... Thank you Marco, your EAs are reliable and profitable!

TFL LAB
266
TFL LAB 2026.04.27 03:07 
 

I have purchased this EA and it has been consistently generating profit and superb reliable. Thanks for building such a great EA!

MarcioTurl
19
MarcioTurl 2026.04.22 16:02 
 

Boa tarde. Não existe versão atualizada ? comprei a ferramenta errada. Podem ajudar ? Grato

Desmond One
64
Desmond One 2026.04.02 15:56 
 

Been using this EA for ~3 days and the win rate is quite impressive. I notice some losses, but I suspect it coincided with others' EAs money management

vovkk 233
24
vovkk 233 2026.04.02 03:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Insomnia85
84
Insomnia85 2026.03.29 00:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oliver Hagemann
228
Oliver Hagemann 2026.03.25 15:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mayuraro
29
mayuraro 2026.03.24 09:42 
 

The quick instant support is amazing. little optimization increased the rewards to risk ratio. before using it full fledge, fine tune it on your own requirement to achieve better results.

Mantas Laikūnas
24
Mantas Laikūnas 2026.01.29 14:39 
 

Very good EA!

Marco Scherer
9318
Marco Scherer 2026.01.29 07:31 
 

Clean scalper that does exactly what it’s supposed to do without creating unnecessary drawdown

Austin Lucas
23
Austin Lucas 2025.12.15 21:13 
 

This algo needs patience, understanding of algorithmic trading strategies that focus on "patience is a virtue" and I mean that. It works very well out of the box but fine tuning it is always the best for your exact design. I've ran 2-3 algo's before but this one is one I can physically detect the what and why its working the way it is and I love it. It plays to my strengths and its going to be a standard for my growth accounts. If you are hesitant on investing in this works, just know that you need to understand the algo before you truly run it live. The results speak for themselves in back tested optimizations as well as forward tested results.

Jacob Autry
96
Jacob Autry 2025.12.12 02:22 
 

So far so good. I'm very much enjoying keeping this on throughout the day. Running this alongside the Dark Inversion Indicator which is by-far my favorite indicator on the MT5 platform. Thank you!

tsunami80
1154
tsunami80 2025.12.02 09:55 
 

Dark Titan MT5 seems to be a very versatile and flexible EA (with good backtesting results) that I am very eager to try out in the long run.

Jejomar Baban
140
Jejomar Baban 2025.11.28 17:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tressoel
40
Tressoel 2025.11.01 14:24 
 

good EA s

killsometime
34
killsometime 2025.10.29 14:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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