Dark Titan MT5

Dark Titan is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a High Operating Frequency. Dark Titan is based on dark inversion indicator, these Trades can be managed with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a high-rate of winning trades.

My tests were performed with the real tick data with 99.90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and high commission.

All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish.

The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend.

Installation and Update Guide - Troubleshooting guide - FAQ - MT4 Version





Recommendations



The Recommended Timeframe is M1.

is The Expert is programmed to work on AUDCAD, AUDNZD and NZDCAD .

. An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers

broker is always recommended A low latency vps is always recommended.

is always recommended. The recommended Leverage is 1:30 or more.

The recommended capital is 2000 or more.

Not use Variable Spread for Backtest , this type of spread is broken for these pairs. Put a value from 20 to 30

, this type of spread is broken for these pairs. Put a value from 20 to 30 Understand how the EA works by reading the ► offline user manual and example set files

If you Buy 1 Expert Advisor you can write a feedback at market and get a Dark Gold for Free, for More info contact me





Parameters







Dark Titan Settings

- Magic Number: ID number of the orders.

- Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.

- Max Average Spread: Maximum Average Spread to trade (today)

Money Management Settings

- Money Management: if true enables the money management option.

- Risk Factor: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage.

- Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.

Trading Directions

- Allow Buy: if true, EA can trade with buy orders.

- Allow Sell: if true, EA can trade with sell orders.

- Max Number of Orders: Max Number of orders at the same time

- Max one Trade any Bar: if true, robot can open only one trade for bar.

- Enable Fifo Mode: if true EA can be fifo compliant (Disable the following setting also, to do it)

- Open Sell and Buy at same time: Allow buy and sell orders at the same time

Take and Stop Loss

- Take Target: Average take profit for orders

- Close on Open Price: Close on take target only on next open bar

- Enable Monetary Stop Loss: Enable stop loss on money amount

- Monetary Stop Loss Amount: Amount of loss

- If true, Multiply Monetary Stop Loss Amount*Start Lot size*100: Amount loss multiplier based on lot size

- Stop EA after loss: Stop trading after hit the stop loss

- Grid Management: choose type of lot increase

- Multiplier: martingale multiplier (or lot sum increase)

- Distance for next orders: distance for next orders

- Max 1 grid order for bar: if true, ea can open max 1 grid order any bar

- Bar for New Grid Order: timeframe about this bar (read previous setting)

Graphic Settings

- Custom Comment: Comments in orders





For other questions, set files or support for this EA, you can contact me.



