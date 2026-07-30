Mirror EA mt4

Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions. The EA will sell under the MA and when indicator paints red and will buy above MA when indicator paints green.

The strategy is designed to reduce false signals by requiring alignment between trend and momentum before initiating a position. Its configurable parameters allow optimization for different financial instruments and timeframes while maintaining consistency in execution. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptionally well on strong trending instruments such as xauusd on the M15 time frame. This is a martingale/grid EA



