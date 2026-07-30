Mirror EA mt4

Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell under the MA and when indicator paints red and will buy above MA when indicator paints green.
The strategy is designed to reduce false signals by requiring alignment between trend and momentum before initiating a position. Its configurable parameters allow optimization for different financial instruments and timeframes while maintaining consistency in execution.  This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptionally well on strong trending instruments such as xauusd on the M15 time frame.  This is a martingale/grid EA

Real-time results can be viewed here.

Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me!

Settings  and manual here 

Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my blog here.  Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else!

Settings:

  • Open new series – true/false - beginning of a new series of orders.
  • Trade Buy - allow the EA to buy.
  • Trade Sell - allow the EA to sell.
  • Support and Resistance indicator settings (keep default)
  • Support manual orders – true/false – allow the EA to control manual orders
  • Use hedge - allow the EA to trade both direction buy and sell.  If false only one trade direction.
  • Max Orders – the maximum amount of orders allowed.
  • Order Comment – the description of the system name
  • Start lots – the minimum starting lot
  • Use Money Management – true/false -  use of automatic lot calculation true or false.
  • Autolot. Free margin for each 0.01 lot -the amount of free margin for opening every 0.01 lots.
  • Lot multiplier – the lot multiplier for the following orders.
  • Max lot – the maximum lot size allowed.
  • Real TP points (0 – not use) – real TP, the broker can see it - in points
  • Virtual TP points (0 – not use) – virtual TP, the broker cannot see it – in points
  • Real SL points (0 – not use) – real SL, the broker can see it - in points
  • Virtual SL points (0 – not use) – virtual SL, the broker cannot see it – in points
  • Stop Loss Percentage (0 – not use) – percentage stop loss
  • Use Real Trail (false: virtual) true/false – the use of real trail if true broker can see, if false broker cannot see
  • Trail Start points (0 – not use) – How many pips profit is required before the trailing stop begins. (0 = trailing off)
  • Trail Step points – after trailing is active, the stop loss moves every X pips the price advances.
  • Close from reverse signal – true/false – if true EA will close if signal/trend changes
  • Max spread (0 – not use) – the maximum spread allowed
  • Start Hour – the hour that the EA must start according to broker market watch
  • End Hour - the hour that the EA must end according to broker market watch
  • DD Reduction Algoritm - drawdown reduction algorithm it when last order with profit will be closed together with the first order.
  • Number order for DD Reduction Algoritm - from which order the drawdown reduction algorithm is activated.
  • Percent profit for DD Reduction Algoritm - percentage of profit when closing orders in the drawdown reduction mode.
  • Draw on-off – true/false – Showing the profit labels on the chart or not
  • Next is font settings
  • Pause between orders (min 0 – not use) – amount of minutes to pause between orders
  • Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.
  • Fix distance - fixed distance between orders in points
  • Order dinamic distance - from which order will the dynamic distance be applied in order.
  • Dinamic distance start - the starting value for the dynamic distance in points.
  • Distance multiplier - the dynamic distance multiplier.
  • Next:  Panel Parameters
Reviews 1
Mthabisi Ngwenya
164
Mthabisi Ngwenya 2026.08.07 19:19 
 

I recently purchased the Mirror EA and have been very impressed with its performance so far. The setup was straightforward, and the EA is easy to configure even if you are not an advanced trader.What I particularly like is its stability and the way it executes trades according to the configured settings. The interface is also clear, making it easy to monitor and manage the EA.The support from the developer has been helpful .I’m happy with the purchase and would recommend Mirror EA to traders looking for a reliable solution.

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Mthabisi Ngwenya
164
Mthabisi Ngwenya 2026.08.07 19:19 
 

I recently purchased the Mirror EA and have been very impressed with its performance so far. The setup was straightforward, and the EA is easy to configure even if you are not an advanced trader.What I particularly like is its stability and the way it executes trades according to the configured settings. The interface is also clear, making it easy to monitor and manage the EA.The support from the developer has been helpful .I’m happy with the purchase and would recommend Mirror EA to traders looking for a reliable solution.

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