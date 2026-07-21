Xyron Edge MT4

Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels.
The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management.

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EA Setting & Preset EA Input Settings Guide

Live Performance https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162
FBS Performance https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451
Eightcap Performance https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385499

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Key Features

  • Fully automated trading
  • Dynamic support and resistance detection
  • Pending order execution
  • Spread filter
  • Trading session filter
  • Daily trade limitation
  • Trade cooldown system
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Break Even function
  • Trailing Stop management
  • Automatic lot size calculation
  • Fixed risk per trade

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    Trading Configuration

    • Symbol: XAUUSD
    • Timeframe: M30
    • Minimum Balance: 100 USD
    • Account Type: Standard or ECN (Standard Prefered)
    • Broker: Any broker with stable execution
    • Load default settings or your preferred preset
    • Sync the time

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    The EA does not use:

    • No Martingale
    • No Grid trading
    • No Averaging
    • No Hedging
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      Risk Disclaimer !

      Trading in the financial markets, including Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and CFDs, involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.Past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
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      Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
      XG Gold Robot MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.29 (42)
      Experts
      The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
      GoldPro
      Sergey Batudayev
      5 (2)
      Experts
      GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
      One Gold MT4
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.68 (19)
      Experts
      One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
      Waka Waka EA
      Valeriia Mishchenko
      4.25 (48)
      Experts
      8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
      Gann HiLo System MT4
      Pol Lazaro Porta
      Experts
      GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
      Luna AI PRO
      Profalgo Limited
      4.67 (3)
      Experts
      Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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