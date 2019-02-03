GapRevScalper

This is a simple but potentialy effective if used right , based on trades opened if gaps occur between candles . The input values for the gap sizes are measured in points . The last gap between two candles and also the time of the gap is displayed on the chart comment .

Not all brokers might be suitable for this trading robot . The testing and optimization are based on MQL 5 price history . It also has Smart Lot management function that increases lot size on wining trades and decreases lot size on losing trades and Magic Number to differentiate orders from other EA's .

A spread and a time filter are also put in place for filtering the midnight price gaps .

Default setting : EurUsd M15 Timeframe .

Alternative settings can be found in the "Comments" section .