Dark Dione

My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings.

All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish.

The basic strategy starts with Market order in Trend Following, but you can change it, in others strategies Counter Trend.





Recommendations



The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M5, M15, H1 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.

depends on your settings, but you can use and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings. The Expert can go on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAGUSD and NZDUSD , but also in others with the appropriate settings.

, but also in others with the appropriate settings. An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers

broker is always recommended A low latency vps is always recommended.

is always recommended. The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.

Understand how the EA works by reading the ► offline user manual and some example settings





Parameters

