Dark Dione
- Experts
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Marco SolitoDo you have Questions about my Products? STOP! For a quick answer, do NOT write to me on mql5. Instead, contact my super fast assistant: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shiv5 or use my website: https://darkeas.com/submitticket.php Hello, I'm Marco and I'm an mql4 and mql5 programmer from 10 years
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 21 August 2025
Dark Dione is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Medium term Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable.
Dark Dione is based on Dark Breakout indicator, these trades can be manage with some strategies. (Write a review at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!)
Optimization experience is required to Download the robot.
My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings.
All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish.
The basic strategy starts with Market order in Trend Following, but you can change it, in others strategies Counter Trend.
Recommendations
- The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M5, M15, H1 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.
- The Expert can go on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAGUSD and NZDUSD, but also in others with the appropriate settings.
- An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers
- A low latency vps is always recommended.
- The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.
- Understand how the EA works by reading the ► offline user manual and some example settings
Parameters
Dark Dione Settings
- Magic Number: ID number of the orders.
- Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.
- Take, stop Target and Trailing on atr: if true, take profit, stop loss and trailing stop, will be calculated based on atr value with the following formula: Atr Multiplier * Atr * Take Target (in this case with take target)
- Target Atr Multiplier: is simply a value for the formula
Target Settings
- Take Target: Coefficient Target in Point. (This is a Global Take Profit, for open orders on the current chart) (sell and buy separated)
- Stop Target: Coefficient Stop in point. (this is a Global Stop Loss in point, for open orders on the current chart) (fir Buy or sell) Note: By default is disabled, for enabled it, check next parameter
- Stop Target Mode: by default disabled, then you can change in “First Order” or “default”
- “First order” mean, The global Stop Loss will be placed X points from the first order. When it is reached, all open orders will be closed at a loss (sell and buy separated)
- “Default” mean, the global Stop Loss will be placed X point from the ‘Weighted average of the entry point’ for the current open orders. When it reached, all open orders will be closed at a loss. (sell and buy separated)
- Close Trades Only at End of Bar: if true, close Trade only at end of bar. (I mean only at the end of the bar time, on the "Close" price)
Average Trailing Stop
- Enable Average Trailing Stop: if true, enable average trailing stop
- Only In Profit: if true, the average trailing stop start only if trades are in Profit
- Broker Commission: Put your broker commission amount for 1 lot trade
- Average Trailing Stop Value: Trailing Stop Value in point
- Average Trailing Step Value: Trailing Step Value in point
Note 2: you can see the Yellow line for it
Indicators Settings
- Dark Breakout Range Start Hour: Start Hour for calculate the Breakout range
- Dark Breakout Range Start Minute
- Dark Breakout Range End Hour
- Dark Breakout Range End Minute
- Dark Breakout Strategies: The strategies describe themselves, very intuitive, otherwise refer fully explain below
- Moment of the signal: “bar close price” The previous bar will be considered for each signal
- “Current Price” the current Bar Price (or bid) will be considered for each signal
- Dark Breakout Timeframe: Timeframe of Dark Breakout Indicator
- Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.
- Money Management: if true enables the money management option.
- Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage.
Dark Dione is a promising robot , setted my own input files for gold, now is working with profit . Thanks for the Author