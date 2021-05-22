Dark Dione

4.69

Dark Dione is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Medium term Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable.

Dark Dione is based on Dark Breakout indicator, these trades can be manage with some strategies. (Write a review at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!)

Optimization experience is required to Download the robot.

My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings.

All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish. 

The basic strategy starts with Market order in Trend Following, but you can change it, in others strategies Counter Trend. 

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT5 Version


Recommendations

  • The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M5, M15, H1 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.
  • The Expert can go on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAGUSD and NZDUSD, but also in others with the appropriate settings.
  • An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.
  • Understand how the EA works by reading the  offline user manual and some example settings


Parameters


Dark Dione Settings

  • Magic Number: ID number of the orders.
  • Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.
  • Take, stop Target and Trailing on atr: if true, take profit, stop loss and trailing stop, will be calculated based on atr value with the following formula: Atr Multiplier * Atr * Take Target (in this case with take target)
  • Target Atr Multiplier: is simply a value for the formula

Target Settings

  • Take Target: Coefficient Target in Point. (This is a Global Take Profit, for open orders on the current chart) (sell and buy separated)
  • Stop Target: Coefficient Stop in point. (this is a Global Stop Loss in point, for open orders on the current chart) (fir Buy or sell)  Note: By default is disabled, for enabled it, check next parameter
  • Stop Target Mode: by default disabled, then you can change in “First Order” or “default”
  • “First order” mean, The global Stop Loss will be placed X points from the first order. When it is reached, all open orders will be closed at a loss (sell and buy separated)
  • “Default” mean, the global Stop Loss will be  placed X point from the ‘Weighted average of the entry point’ for the current open orders. When it reached, all open orders will be closed at a loss. (sell and buy separated)
  • Close Trades Only at End of Bar: if true, close Trade only at end of bar. (I mean only at the end of the bar time, on the "Close" price)

Average Trailing Stop

  • Enable Average Trailing Stop: if true, enable average trailing stop
  • Only In Profit: if true, the average trailing stop start only if trades are in Profit
  • Broker Commission: Put your broker commission amount for 1 lot trade
  • Average Trailing Stop Value: Trailing Stop Value in point
  • Average Trailing Step Value: Trailing Step Value in point

Note: The Average Trailing Stop, acts on all open orders in one direction (buy and sell) by calculating the weighted average entry point

Note 2: you can see the Yellow line for it

Indicators Settings

Dark Breakout Indicator

  • Dark Breakout Range Start Hour: Start Hour for calculate the Breakout range
  • Dark Breakout Range Start Minute
  • Dark Breakout Range End Hour
  • Dark Breakout Range End Minute
  • Dark Breakout Strategies: The strategies describe themselves, very intuitive, otherwise refer fully explain below
  • Moment of the signal: “bar close price” The previous bar will be considered for each signal
  • “Current Price” the current Bar Price (or bid) will be considered for each signal
  • Dark Breakout Timeframe: Timeframe of Dark Breakout Indicator

Money Management Settings
  • Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.
  • Money Management: if true enables the money management option. 
  • Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage.


For other questions, set files or support for this EA, you can contact me.
Reviews 87
Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.22 01:50 
 

Dark Dione is a promising robot , setted my own input files for gold, now is working with profit . Thanks for the Author

Vyacheslav Fedorkin
231
Vyacheslav Fedorkin 2025.12.14 14:56 
 

A wonderful advisor that uses a breakout strategy! It's perfect for gold! It follows the trend well! Is it possible to get the Dark Breakout indicator? And if so, can I get a set of files for setting up the advisor?

Christoph Markus Rudolph
118
Christoph Markus Rudolph 2025.07.19 21:13 
 

Great EA. Works very well

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Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Dark Nova MT5
Marco Solito
5 (2)
Experts
Last copy at 499$ -> next price 599$ Dark Nova is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on AUDCAD, AUDNZD and NZDCAD . This Expert Advisor is based on a sophisticated multi-indicator algorithm combining Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , ADX , RSI and Extreme Points detection. It is highly customizable to suit your trading needs. If you Buy this Expert Advisor you can write a feedback at market and get a second EA for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA
Dark Algo MT5
Marco Solito
4.63 (84)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Scalping   Trading on   Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of   algorithm  and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated   algorithm  that allows it to   identify   and
Dark Venus MT5
Marco Solito
4.61 (1474)
Experts
Dark Venus is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a High Operating Frequency . Dark Venus is based on Bollinger Bands , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. Since 2022, we estimate that Dark Venus has become the most famous robot in the world , with over 100k downloads. Download it now! My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and High commission.
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Dark Gold MT5
Marco Solito
4.54 (98)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance mt5  indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strate
Dark Bands MT5
Marco Solito
4.9 (316)
Indicators
Dark Bands   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Counter Trend  strategy but use also Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument. Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Reliable bands lines with futuristic colors, and  Intuitive directional arrows Useful statistics , which indicate the win rate of the signals Plus Package  available, leave a feedback to receive it for fr
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Dark Absolute Trend MT5
Marco Solito
4.6 (15)
Indicators
Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -  Troubleshooting
Dark Oscillator
Marco Solito
4.56 (9)
Indicators
Dark Oscillator   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Counter Trend  strategy, trying to intercept changes in direction, in advance compared trend following indicators.  We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversion of the trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nst
Dark Titan MT5
Marco Solito
4.71 (49)
Experts
Dark Titan is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a High Operating Frequency . Dark Titan is based on dark inversion indicator, these Trades can be managed with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a high-rate of winning trades. My tests were performed with the real tick data with 99.90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and high commission. All the settings are external , so that everyone can set t
Dark Moon MT5
Marco Solito
4.62 (322)
Experts
Dark Moon  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Moon is based on   Dark Absolute Trend MT5  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. (Write a   review   at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!) The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage
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Dark Point MT5
Marco Solito
4.78 (474)
Indicators
Dark Point  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy, also adopting the use of the atr to determine the right volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the   strong trend   on the current instrument. If you love Dark Point, consider adding some power: Dark Power Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Intuitive directional points/arrows by colors Useful   statistics , which indicate the   wi
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Dark Support Resistance MT5
Marco Solito
5 (8)
Indicators
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Dark Venus
Marco Solito
4.5 (1049)
Experts
Dark Venus is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a High Operating Frequency . Dark Venus is based on Bollinger Bands , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. Since 2022, we estimate that Dark Venus has become the   most famous   robot in the   world , with over   100k downloads. Download it now! My tests were performed with the real tick date
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Dark Dione MT5
Marco Solito
4.54 (57)
Experts
Dark Dione  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Medium term  Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Dione is based on   Dark Breakout MT5   indicator, these trades can be manage with some strategies.   (Write a review at market to receive my best settings for free!) Optimization experience is required to Download the robot. My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings. All the   s
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Dark Mimas MT5
Marco Solito
4.51 (92)
Experts
Dark Mimas  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Mimas is based on   Dark Oscillator MT5  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. Optimization experience is required to Download the robot. My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings. All the
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Dark Bands
Marco Solito
4.95 (163)
Indicators
Dark Bands   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Counter Trend  strategy but use also Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument. Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Reliable bands lines with futuristic colors, and  Intuitive directional arrows Useful   statistics , which indicate the   win rate   of the signals   Plus Package  available, leave a feedback to receive
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Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.7 (92)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Dark Oscillator MT5
Marco Solito
4.79 (19)
Indicators
Dark Oscillator   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Counter Trend  strategy, trying to intercept changes in direction, in advance compared trend following indicators.  We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversion of the trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nst
Dark Point
Marco Solito
4.8 (348)
Indicators
Dark Point  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy, also adopting the use of the atr to determine the right volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the   strong trend   on the current instrument. If you love Dark Point, consider adding some power: Dark Power Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Intuitive directional points/arrows by colors Useful statistics , which indicate the win ra
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Dark Rea MT5
Marco Solito
4.64 (74)
Experts
Dark Rea is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Impulse Trading. Dark Rea is based on Dark Sprint MT5 indicator, these Trades can be managed with some strategies. (Write a review at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!) My tests were performed with the real tick data with 99.90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and high commission. Optimization experience is required to download the robot. In fact I recommend that you carefully study all the functions and then create your ow
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Dark Inversion MT5
Marco Solito
4.78 (27)
Indicators
Dark Inversion  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Counter Trend  strategy but use also Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument. Hey, I made an Expert Advisor based on this indicator, if you are interested: Dark Titan MT5 Key benefits Easily visible Inversion Lines Intuitive directional arrows Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never r
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Dark Titan
Marco Solito
4.99 (76)
Experts
Dark Titan  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a   High Operating Frequency . Dark Titan is based on dark inversion indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a high-rate of winning trades. My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and High commission. All the  settings are external , so that everyone ca
Dark Moon
Marco Solito
4.72 (339)
Experts
Dark Moon  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Moon is based on   Dark Absolute Trend  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. (Write a   review   at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!) The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and
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Dark Absolute Trend
Marco Solito
4.6 (42)
Indicators
Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.     Recommended Brokers This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -
Dark Inversion
Marco Solito
4.31 (32)
Indicators
Dark Inversion  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Counter Trend  strategy but use also Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument. Hey, I made an Expert Advisor based on this indicator, if you are interested: Dark Titan Key benefits Easily visible Inversion Lines Intuitive directional arrows Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repai
FREE
Dark Power MT5
Marco Solito
4.81 (43)
Indicators
Dark Power  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy, also adopting the use of an histogram to determine the right power . We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the   strong trend   on the current instrument. The histogram is calculated based on the size of the bars and two moving averages calculated on the histogram determine the direction of the signal Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Intui
Dark Mimas
Marco Solito
4.55 (99)
Experts
Dark Mimas  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Mimas is based on   Dark Oscillator  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. Optimization experience is required to Download the robot. My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings. All the   se
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Dark Breakout
Marco Solito
4.89 (9)
Indicators
Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs
Dark Breakout MT5
Marco Solito
3.83 (6)
Indicators
Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.    Recommended Brokers This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. R
Dark Rea
Marco Solito
4.66 (82)
Experts
Dark Rea is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Impulse Trading. Dark Rea is based on Dark Sprint indicator, these Trades can be managed with some strategies. (Write a review at market to receive my best settings for free!) My tests were performed with the real tick data with 99.90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and high commission. Optimization experience is required to download the robot. In fact I recommend that you carefully study all the functions and then create your own cu
FREE
Filter:
Aleksey Martinyuk
118
Aleksey Martinyuk 2026.07.07 06:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Justin Galea
46
Justin Galea 2026.05.20 19:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

001966
14
001966 2026.04.13 02:36 
 

I also use Dark Rea and I really like it. Thank you. I added Daek Dione to my chart but it's not trading. Does it only work with a dedicated indicator? Please send me the dedicated indicator. raunnu21@gmail.com

Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.22 01:50 
 

Dark Dione is a promising robot , setted my own input files for gold, now is working with profit . Thanks for the Author

Vyacheslav Fedorkin
231
Vyacheslav Fedorkin 2025.12.14 14:56 
 

A wonderful advisor that uses a breakout strategy! It's perfect for gold! It follows the trend well! Is it possible to get the Dark Breakout indicator? And if so, can I get a set of files for setting up the advisor?

Florian Joerg Sprenger
264
Florian Joerg Sprenger 2025.10.20 18:43 
 

Excellent EA with Impressive Performance on Gold! I’ve been using Dark Dione mainly for trading Gold, and I’m extremely impressed with its performance. The Expert Advisor is stable, flexible, and highly customizable — which makes it easy to adapt to different market conditions. What I really like is how smoothly it follows trends and manages entries. The strategy is reliable, and the results have been consistently strong in my live trading. It’s clear that this EA was built with serious traders in mind. Highly recommended for anyone who wants a powerful and professional automated trading solution. Can i please get the Dark Breakout indicator ?

舟橋健一
21
舟橋健一 2025.10.15 22:57 
 

I tried XAGUSD, NZDUSD, and XAUUSD M15 in the demo. The first to realize profit was XAUUSD M15. NZDUSD is currently holding a negative position.

phoenix ８ sts
38
phoenix ８ sts 2025.10.09 11:59 
 

MT4 EAをインストールしても全く機能しません

[Deleted] 2025.09.08 07:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Christoph Markus Rudolph
118
Christoph Markus Rudolph 2025.07.19 21:13 
 

Great EA. Works very well

Allan Butler
488
Allan Butler 2025.07.03 23:53 
 

Very slow at Taking Trades Bu All have been in profit

titanik72
44
titanik72 2025.06.10 16:38 
 

хорошо. но нужна оптимизация

Rashid Shahpalngi
22
Rashid Shahpalngi 2025.06.05 05:48 
 

Hello. This robot was very good in the backtest but it does not make any trades in the real account. Please advise and send me the settings file. Thank you.

[Deleted] 2025.04.19 11:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2025.03.24 04:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

NyaNya01
120
NyaNya01 2025.02.12 02:48 
 

Amazing EA ! Please send me Set Files to akikotanaka3@gmail.com

fselvan2000
256
fselvan2000 2025.02.08 04:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mnbv00mnbv
81
mnbv00mnbv 2025.01.10 17:03 
 

Отличная программа!

Apujol_6595
65
Apujol_6595 2024.11.18 20:12 
 

rentable!

Gann2024
14
Gann2024 2024.11.16 13:26 
 

I really want to try it .

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