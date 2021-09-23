Dark Gold

4.7

Dark Gold is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Gold, Bitcoin, Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable.

Dark Gold is based on Dark Support Resistance indicator (owning it is not necessary), these Trades can be manage with some strategies.

If you Buy this Expert Advisor you can write a feedback at market and get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free, for More info contact me

The basic strategy starts with Market order in Trend Following, so this EA Follow the Trend. But, if you want, you can change it, in counter trend strategy. 

To have good result, I recommended to study the user manual and create your settings.

All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish. 

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT5 Version


Recommendations

  • The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M5, M15, H1 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.
  • The Expert can go on Gold (Xauusd), Bitcoin (Btcusd), EURUSD and GBPUSD, but also in others with the appropriate settings.
  • An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.
  • Understand how the EA works by reading the  instructions and Set files


Parameters


Dark Gold Settings

  • Magic Number: ID number of the orders.
  • Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.

Money Management Settings

  • Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.
  • Money Management: if true enables the money management option. 
  • Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage.

Indicators Settings

  • Enable Dark Dark Support Resistance: self-explain
  • Dark Support Resistance periods: Periods for indicator
  • Enable Support Levels: if true, enable support levels
  • Enable Resistance Levels: if true, enable resistance levels
  • Enable Level 1: if true, use the level 1 for open trades
  • ...
  • Strategy to use: you have to select trend following or counter trend.
  • Dark Support Resistance Timeframe: Timeframe of Dark Support Resistance Indicator

Manual Support Resistance

  • Enable Manual Support and Resistance: Enable to set support and resistance levels manually
  • Manual support: support level (write the price)
  • Manual resistance: resistance level (write the price)
  • Manual strategy to use: trend following or counter trend 

Trading Hour

  • Enable Time Filter: if true enables the time filter
  • Trading Start Hour: operating start Hour
  • Trading Start Minute: operating start minutes
  • Trading Stop Hours: operating end Hour
  • Trading Stop Minute: operating end minutes
  • Close Out of hours: close all orders at the end of the timetable.

    For other questions or support for this EA, you can contact me.


    Warning: You will not get rich tomorrow with this EA, past performance does not guarantee future performance. (EA could also make losses)
    You have to be cautious and use a low risk.
    You have to adjust the settings according to your needs and your tests (demo and tester)
    Remember that you cannot get a refund after downloading the EA


    Reviews 131
    fselvan2000
    256
    fselvan2000 2025.02.06 13:56 
     

    Good EA...Its on my live account for the past one year..keep your lot sizes small and have more capital for safe trading...Thanks

    Asylbek_91
    40
    Asylbek_91 2025.01.05 07:21 
     

    отличный советник. купил. Можно мне, пожалуйста, индикатор Dark Support Resistance, Марко?

    Mirco Zigliotto
    23
    Mirco Zigliotto 2024.10.30 10:14 
     

    Great EA so far, can I have the Dark Support Resistance Indicator please Marco?

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    Filter:
    Aliwarsame
    196
    Aliwarsame 2026.01.09 18:49 
     

    this ea don't take trade long time and when it takes trade. this ea Gold dark no success. Marco Solito cheater created for fake ea for people who trust this market place while who ever trust his fake ea will lose money and he makes money perfect strategy for him tragedy for those who trust his work and use his ea. The all good review are beggers and lairs to get for free indicator.

    Marco Solito
    867093
    Reply from developer Marco Solito 2026.02.28 12:37
    I am completely transparent, I have no interest in deceiving anyone. All of my results are public and everything I do remains visible for anyone to verify. I'm sorry to hear about your experience, but I want to address your claims directly and honestly. My EA's performance, trade history, and statistics are openly published on this marketplace for full accountability. If the EA didn't take trades during your testing period, this is most likely due to market conditions not meeting the strategy's entry criteria, this is by design, not a defect. A selective, rule-based approach is what protects capital during unfavorable conditions.
    The EA is very customizable, you can change any setting. I take my reputation seriously and I stand behind my work. I encourage anyone interested to review the verified results themselves rather than relying solely on one-sided claims. If you're experiencing technical issues or have questions about the EA's settings, I'm always available to help. Note: I have also been trying to reach you via private message for months now, but I have yet to receive any response.
    essamsalama
    40
    essamsalama 2025.12.04 11:29 
     

    I use expert dark Venus for one year its very good and bought expert dark gold i expect that it will be good like dark Venus

    amaliatrading168
    130
    amaliatrading168 2025.09.07 23:27 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ko Wai Hon
    169
    Ko Wai Hon 2025.06.12 12:20 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    bounteousness bounteousness
    34
    bounteousness bounteousness 2025.03.21 20:11 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Emery Symonette
    299
    Emery Symonette 2025.03.10 14:47 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    fselvan2000
    256
    fselvan2000 2025.02.06 13:56 
     

    Good EA...Its on my live account for the past one year..keep your lot sizes small and have more capital for safe trading...Thanks

    Asylbek_91
    40
    Asylbek_91 2025.01.05 07:21 
     

    отличный советник. купил. Можно мне, пожалуйста, индикатор Dark Support Resistance, Марко?

    Nobby2000
    39
    Nobby2000 2024.12.16 13:49 
     

    I have been using the EA Dark Gold for a few days now. It works quite well for the euro/dollar. (Strategy tester). I only have a rudimentary understanding of when to buy and sell. The indicator is probably needed for a better understanding.

    Mirco Zigliotto
    23
    Mirco Zigliotto 2024.10.30 10:14 
     

    Great EA so far, can I have the Dark Support Resistance Indicator please Marco?

    Robert Magyel
    52
    Robert Magyel 2024.10.01 17:29 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Noy Y
    23
    Noy Y 2024.07.14 18:06 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Cleo69420
    24
    Cleo69420 2024.07.14 14:38 
     

    Great EA, just needs monitoring. can I have the dark support resistance indicator please Marco?

    Rajindra A
    44
    Rajindra A 2024.07.05 07:26 
     

    Kept this EA running on my AvaTrade DEMO and LIVE accounts without a glitch....Works flawlessly. I used 30M charts for EURUSD / GBPUSD. I've changed my broker to ICMarkets and NOW having trouble with their MT4 server... Reason being they've changed the quotes/symbols to "GBPUSD.a" etc. Would be bloody awesome if you can advise me on how to set it up inside the EA. ICM is no help with regards to the EA settings + their quote lists only show the same folmat... GBPUSD !!

    MrR1 Yellow
    670
    MrR1 Yellow 2024.06.30 11:58 
     

    Excellent EA,,please send ,Dark Support Resistance，thanks

    Hironori Noguchi
    278
    Hironori Noguchi 2024.06.18 19:19 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    murkaum3194
    19
    murkaum3194 2024.06.13 12:20 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Don Cuthbertson
    450
    Don Cuthbertson 2024.06.04 05:27 
     

    I purchased dark moon yesterday. can I get the relevant indicator please.

    jeonse
    534
    jeonse 2024.06.02 03:15 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Muhamad Ili Nurhayat Bin Hassan
    153
    Muhamad Ili Nurhayat Bin Hassan 2024.04.06 11:01 
     

    Hi, Just bought dark gold. Can I get the indicator used to it. Still didn't succeed in getting the right setting. Really glad if could help. Tq

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