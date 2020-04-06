Macd Pro I
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts.
The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple.
Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time.
=> works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the Higher Frame.
=>On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.
=>would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.
=>You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well.
=>The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.
=>The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA
=>The EA can be used as Martingale
=>The EA can be used as trailing EA
=>Perfect for Longterm Investmens
=>I recommend to trade the Daily Timeframe
Please be careful and trade responsible.
Thank you