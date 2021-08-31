Dark Point
- Indicators
-
Marco SolitoDo you have Questions about my Products? STOP! For a quick answer, do NOT write to me on mql5. Instead, contact my super fast assistant: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shiv5 or use my website: https://darkeas.com/submitticket.php Hello, I'm Marco and I'm an mql4 and mql5 programmer from 10 years
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 5 February 2026
Dark Point is an Indicator for intraday trading.
This Indicator is based on Trend Following strategy, also adopting the use of the atr to determine the right volatility.
We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the strong trend on the current instrument.
If you love Dark Point, consider adding some power: Dark Power
Key benefits
- Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines
- Intuitive directional points/arrows by colors
- Useful statistics, which indicate the win rate of the signals
- Market Scanner available, leave a feedback and request it for free
- Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument
- Easy to use even for beginners
- Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag
- 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development
- All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push notification and sound alerts
- Highly customizable settings
It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. ► Recommended Brokers
This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.
Compatible timeframes: All.
Compatible working pairs: All.
Recommendations
- An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading
- The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades
Parameters
Indicator main Settings
- Objects Prefix: prefix for object, change it if you want to use multiple instances
- Dark Point Periods: Periods for calculate the indicator
- Dark Point Volatilily factor: Volatility necessary for a strong signal
- Sensivity Multiplier: sensitivity for a new signal
- Dark Point Atr Periods: Atr periods for calculate the targets
- Enable TP1: if true, enable take profit 1
- TP 1 Atr Multiplier: Distance for take profit
- Enable SL1: if true, enable stop loss 1
- SL 1 Atr Multiplier: Distance for stop loss
- Show SL/TP Lines: if true, show take profit and stop loss line
- Line style: choose the line style
- Line width: self explained
- TP Line Color: self explained
- SL Line color: self explained
- Text Font: self explained
- Font Size: self explained
- Buy arrow type: choose if use points or some arrows
- Strong Buy arrow type: same as the previous for the strong signal
- Arrow colors: self explained
Alert Settings
- Enable Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform
- Enable push notification: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)
- Enable email: Receive an email when there is a signal
Dashboard Settings
- Statistics text color: color for the statistics
- Max Bars: Max number of bars for apply the indicator
- Custom chart: use my favorite colors in your chart
For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me.
Excellent Indicator Marco, Would you mind sending me the scanner please?