Dark Point is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Trend Following strategy, also adopting the use of the atr to determine the right volatility.

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the strong trend on the current instrument.

If you love Dark Point, consider adding some power: Dark Power





Key benefits



Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines

Intuitive directional points/arrows by colors

Useful statistics , which indicate the win rate of the signals

, which indicate the of the signals Market Scanner available, leave a feedback and request it for free

available, leave a feedback and request it for free Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument

Easy to use even for beginners

Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag

100% compatible with Expert Advisor development

All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push notification and sound alerts

Highly customizable settings





It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. ► Recommended Brokers

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Compatible timeframes: All.

Compatible working pairs: All.





Recommendations



An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading

broker is always recommended for your manual trading The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades





Parameters





Indicator main Settings

Objects Prefix: prefix for object, change it if you want to use multiple instances

Dark Point Periods: Periods for calculate the indicator

Dark Point Volatilily factor: Volatility necessary for a strong signal

Sensivity Multiplier: sensitivity for a new signal

SL/TP settings

Dark Point Atr Periods: Atr periods for calculate the targets

Enable TP1: if true, enable take profit 1

TP 1 Atr Multiplier: Distance for take profit

Enable SL1: if true, enable stop loss 1

SL 1 Atr Multiplier: Distance for stop loss

SL/TP Lines Settings

Show SL/TP Lines: if true, show take profit and stop loss line

Line style: choose the line style

Line width: self explained

TP Line Color: self explained

SL Line color: self explained

Text Font: self explained

Font Size: self explained

Signal Settings

Buy arrow type: choose if use points or some arrows

Strong Buy arrow type: same as the previous for the strong signal

Arrow colors: self explained

Alert Settings - Enable Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform

- Enable push notification: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)

- Enable email: Receive an email when there is a signal

Dashboard Settings

- Dashboard corner: choose the corner or disable the dashboard- Statistics text color: color for the statistics- Max Bars: Max number of bars for apply the indicator- Custom chart: use my favorite colors in your chart

For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me.