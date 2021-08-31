Dark Point

4.8

Dark Point is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Trend Following strategy, also adopting the use of the atr to determine the right volatility.

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the strong trend on the current instrument.

If you love Dark Point, consider adding some power: Dark Power


Key benefits

  • Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines
  • Intuitive directional points/arrows by colors
  • Useful statistics, which indicate the win rate of the signals
  • Market Scanner available, leave a feedback and request it for free
  • Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument
  • Easy to use even for beginners
  • Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag
  • 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development
  • All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push notification and sound alerts
  • Highly customizable settings


It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.  ► Recommended Brokers

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Compatible timeframes: All.

Compatible working pairs: All.

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT5 Version


Recommendations

  • An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading
  • The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades


Parameters


Indicator main Settings

  • Objects Prefix: prefix for object, change it if you want to use multiple instances
  • Dark Point Periods: Periods for calculate the indicator
  • Dark Point Volatilily factor: Volatility necessary for a strong signal
  • Sensivity Multiplier: sensitivity for a new signal
SL/TP settings
  • Dark Point Atr Periods: Atr periods for calculate the targets
  • Enable TP1: if true, enable take profit 1
  • TP 1 Atr Multiplier: Distance for take profit
  • Enable SL1: if true, enable stop loss 1
  • SL 1 Atr Multiplier: Distance for stop loss
SL/TP Lines Settings
  • Show SL/TP Lines: if true, show take profit and stop loss line
  • Line style: choose the line style
  • Line width: self explained
  • TP Line Color: self explained
  • SL Line color: self explained
  • Text Font: self explained
  • Font Size: self explained
Signal Settings
  • Buy arrow type: choose if use points or some arrows
  • Strong Buy arrow type: same as the previous for the strong signal
  • Arrow colors: self explained

Alert Settings

- Enable Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform
- Enable push notification: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)
- Enable email: Receive an email when there is a signal

Dashboard Settings

- Dashboard corner: choose the corner or disable the dashboard
- Statistics text color: color for the statistics
- Max Bars: Max number of bars for apply the indicator
- Custom chart: use my favorite colors in your chart

    For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me.

    Reviews 562
    bukzzy01
    18
    bukzzy01 2026.07.25 05:05 
     

    Excellent Indicator Marco, Would you mind sending me the scanner please?

    polozaneo
    42
    polozaneo 2026.07.08 19:43 
     

    Questo Indicatore è fotonico! Lo sto testando ed il fatto che nel pannello dia anche la percentuale di successo in base al TF in cui si sta "lavorando" è un plus non indifferente. Ripeto, lo sto ancora testando ma erano almeno due anni che non usavo un indicatore così efficente. Complimenti e grazie!

    JACO JEAN
    20
    JACO JEAN 2026.05.08 13:22 
     

    thank u for such a blessing tool,i test it on h4 and work 100 persent,please send me the scanner as well to test it along,also if u have any other robots or indicators ,i want to support u big time,Jaco Mcclean from South Africa Cape Town

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    Filter:
    bukzzy01
    18
    bukzzy01 2026.07.25 05:05 
     

    Excellent Indicator Marco, Would you mind sending me the scanner please?

    polozaneo
    42
    polozaneo 2026.07.08 19:43 
     

    Questo Indicatore è fotonico! Lo sto testando ed il fatto che nel pannello dia anche la percentuale di successo in base al TF in cui si sta "lavorando" è un plus non indifferente. Ripeto, lo sto ancora testando ma erano almeno due anni che non usavo un indicatore così efficente. Complimenti e grazie!

    JACO JEAN
    20
    JACO JEAN 2026.05.08 13:22 
     

    thank u for such a blessing tool,i test it on h4 and work 100 persent,please send me the scanner as well to test it along,also if u have any other robots or indicators ,i want to support u big time,Jaco Mcclean from South Africa Cape Town

    ppp qqq
    18
    ppp qqq 2026.04.17 08:30 
     

    very cool indicator

    jimpoll
    118
    jimpoll 2026.03.16 16:51 
     

    Looks promissing, you will need other analysis with it but could be very helpfull taking trades! I hope the scanner has push-message aswell like to have it too!

    Steve
    117
    Steve 2026.03.11 06:24 
     

    Thanks for the Indicator and helpful

    Hanzel Magno
    126
    Hanzel Magno 2026.02.26 10:20 
     

    Hi Marco. Thank you for posting the updated version of this indicator. It's been a while since I last downloaded and used the first few versions. Can I have the scanner? I already adjusted the SLs and TPs for my personal use. I could use the scanner for ease of use of this indicator in live trading. Thanks in advance!

    primagen31
    24
    primagen31 2026.02.18 15:07 
     

    Mauvais ! A la longue c'est que des pertes ! impossible d'etre rentable avec cet indicateur meme en compte raw spread

    MEN IN ACTION LLC
    20
    MEN IN ACTION LLC 2026.02.11 02:54 
     

    what is the setting to turn the dots to the arrows what number ca you use this indicator is a stample in my tool bag it is a great app and needs to be used at all times 4h and daily is the best time frames please send the scanner so i can test it out i use this indicator on live account

    meninactionllc@gmail.com

    5073095
    102
    5073095 2026.02.06 15:27 
     

    grazie ottimo indicatore mi sta aiutando molto se per cortesia potesse inviarmi lo scanner ...retnis@libero.it

    YENEALEM ABEBE
    38
    YENEALEM ABEBE 2026.02.05 06:15 
     

    Great indicator with positive win rate. Would you mind sending me the scanner please?

    Ольга
    18
    Ольга 2026.01.30 07:36 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Lorenzo Ardizzola
    18
    Lorenzo Ardizzola 2025.12.28 09:26 
     

    can you send me the scanner? please

    Steve Agleron
    330
    Steve Agleron 2025.12.23 16:40 
     

    Excellent thank you. can you send me the scanner?

    Ivan Pitton
    288
    Ivan Pitton 2025.11.12 11:39 
     

    Excellent indicator, Use it every day! One of the best on the market.

    Michael Bartholomew
    217
    Michael Bartholomew 2025.10.28 15:43 
     

    Excellent Indicator Marco, would love to try out the scanner..... trendsat@gmail.com

    Duarte Nuno Lopes Nunes Correia Branco
    1326
    Duarte Nuno Lopes Nunes Correia Branco 2025.10.22 07:43 
     

    Love the indicator and would love the MArket Scanner as well. An Ea to automate some of the trades would be great. Can you share the Market Scanner in PM?

    ser159
    16
    ser159 2025.10.08 09:47 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Baban_1970
    30
    Baban_1970 2025.10.07 04:27 
     

    Many thanks for this indicator it s very helpful and amazing

    Zulfiquer Ali
    28
    Zulfiquer Ali 2025.10.03 13:24 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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