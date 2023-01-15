Dark Algo

4.67

Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$

Dark Algo is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd.

This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs. 

If you Buy this Expert Advisor you can write a feedback at market and get a second EA for Free, for More info contact me

The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm that allows it to identify and follow market trends.
This advanced algorithm takes into account a wide range of market data and historical information to make its predictions.
It is designed to adapt as the market changes, making it one of the most advanced trading tools available in my collection.

To have good result, I recommended to study the user manual and create your settings.

All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish. 

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT5 Version


Recommendations

  • The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but by default I use H1
  • The Expert can go on EURUSD and GBPUSD, but also in others with the appropriate settings.
  • An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • The minimum Leverage is 1:20 and the minimum deposit 1000 usd
  • FTMO compatible
  • Understand how the EA works by reading the  instructions and Set files


Parameters


Dark Algo Settings

  • Allow Buy: Whether the EA is allowed to open buy trades.
  • Allow Sell: Whether the EA is allowed to open sell trades.
  • Max Number of Orders: The maximum number of orders that the EA is allowed to have open at one time.
  • Max one Trade any Bar: Whether the EA is allowed to open only one trade per bar.
  • Fifo Closing: Whether the EA will use the First In First Out mode for closing trades.
  • Allow Buy and Sell at Same Time: Whether the EA is allowed to open both buy and sell trades at the same time.
  • Magic Number: ID number of the orders.
  • Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.
  • Max Average Spread: The maximum average spread that the EA will accept before not opening a trade.

Money Management Settings

  • Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.
  • Money Management: if true enables the money management option. 
  • Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage.

Indicators Settings

  • Stochastic Timeframe: The time frame used for the Stochastic indicator
  • Stochastic Slow K: The parameter that sets the number of bars used for the slow %K line in the Stochastic indicator
  • Stochastic Slow D: The parameter that sets the number of bars used for the slow %D line in the Stochastic indicator
  • Stochastic Slowing: The parameter that sets the number of bars used to slow down the %K line in the Stochastic indicator
  • Stochastic MA Mode: The moving average method used for the Stochastic indicator
  • Stochastic Price: The price used for calculation of the Stochastic indicator
  • Atr Timeframe: The timeframe for the Average True Range (ATR) indicator.
  • Main Atr Periods: The number of periods for the main ATR calculation.
  • Entry Timing: Whether the EA uses an algorithm to determine the best time to open trades.

      For other questions or support for this EA, you can contact me.

      Reviews 88
      winstonds
      19
      winstonds 2026.08.04 10:36 
       

      I have been testing Dark Algo MT4 on a demo / live account for the past 4 months, overall the results have been very consistent. I want to highgliight that there is a strong support / guidance from the seller in terms of queries and any post sale issues you might face. Very courtious and friendly communication. No question is too small... they were always available to resolve and assist. So far, my experience has been excellent. I would like to mention that, it is very important for you to set your trading rules -especially around take profit/loss and the lot size - understand how the grid settings work and the recommended currency pairs. overall I belive this is a solid algo and I recommend it. thanks

      koo
      178
      koo 2026.07.16 02:41 
       

      I’ve been using it for several years, and although I’ve only incurred a loss once, I find this to be a very useful EA when trading with a fixed lot size and withdrawing profits as they come in.

      trpchina
      19
      trpchina 2026.03.28 02:42 
       

      你好，我似乎购买错了版本，我是外汇黄金交易的，好像不应该购买Dark Algo ，而是选择 Dark Gold ，目前已经激活了产品，请问 这两个产品是您一家公司开发的吗？是否可以调换成 Dark Gold

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      Experts
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      Filter:
      winstonds
      19
      winstonds 2026.08.04 10:36 
       

      I have been testing Dark Algo MT4 on a demo / live account for the past 4 months, overall the results have been very consistent. I want to highgliight that there is a strong support / guidance from the seller in terms of queries and any post sale issues you might face. Very courtious and friendly communication. No question is too small... they were always available to resolve and assist. So far, my experience has been excellent. I would like to mention that, it is very important for you to set your trading rules -especially around take profit/loss and the lot size - understand how the grid settings work and the recommended currency pairs. overall I belive this is a solid algo and I recommend it. thanks

      Aril Reiersen
      280
      Aril Reiersen 2026.07.16 22:31 
       

      One of the very few EA's on mql5 that passed long term test with ticks from TDS. Lets hope it will work as well in live trading also.

      koo
      178
      koo 2026.07.16 02:41 
       

      I’ve been using it for several years, and although I’ve only incurred a loss once, I find this to be a very useful EA when trading with a fixed lot size and withdrawing profits as they come in.

      trpchina
      19
      trpchina 2026.03.28 02:42 
       

      你好，我似乎购买错了版本，我是外汇黄金交易的，好像不应该购买Dark Algo ，而是选择 Dark Gold ，目前已经激活了产品，请问 这两个产品是您一家公司开发的吗？是否可以调换成 Dark Gold

      Claraira007
      105
      Claraira007 2026.03.13 11:32 
       

      I’ve had the Dark Algo running for few months. At first, it hardly made any trades. It needs some time to find signals; now it trades regularly—not a huge number of trades, but all of them profitable. Many thanks to the developer, Marco, who always answers questions

      Peter Laurincik
      398
      Peter Laurincik 2026.03.02 09:19 
       

      A stable helper for your investment portfolio. After the last update, it makes much fewer trades due to the addition of additional indicators.

      Cosetta Latino
      101
      Cosetta Latino 2026.02.27 20:35 
       

      I bought this EA because the backtest results are excellent and stable. There is a hard stop loss that prevents losing the entire account. The results on the live account are great. Great job Marco! It’s worth combining with Dark Algo for diversification. I found this seller (crazygian1985) who has several very interesting EAs on gold.

      Alborz Mohammadpour
      201
      Alborz Mohammadpour 2026.01.23 09:35 
       

      Reasonable good enough

      Julianto Putra
      199
      Julianto Putra 2025.12.16 12:03 
       

      I've tested this EA on my demo account and it gave me profitable and consistant result. Now i buy this EA and ready for real account. For the maximum result, im planning on mixing more of your EA. Can u please send me Dark Gold for me, many thanks.

      Klaus Riegel
      23
      Klaus Riegel 2025.11.11 11:35 
       

      Very robust and profitable EA. I managed to double my investment in a year. The EA is also very customizable and the provided PDF explains every value used by the Dark Algo.

      Billy Gunawan Sumardi
      531
      Billy Gunawan Sumardi 2025.07.31 13:08 
       

      Actually, I’ve had a really good experience with this EA over the past 3 months until now.

      Using Dark Algo has given me very satisfying results, the algorithm behind it is impressive in how it handles each entry.

      I truly believe the developer has put great effort into ensuring highly accurate entries.

      So if Dark Algo hasn’t opened a position yet, just be patient, it's simply waiting for the right moment to enter the market.

      Plus, the support from the developer is very responsive and helpful.

      In fact, I’m finally able to be profitable and I’ve even published some signals showing my performance here on MQL5.

      Feel free to check my profile and my high-quality signals.

      Regards,

      Billy

      Aliwarsame
      196
      Aliwarsame 2025.05.12 13:27 
       

      this is fraud for $400 dont get scam this ea. this ea can not even make one trade for days and he call his ea scalper. this is not scalper. this ea dont make no trade is scam and fraud

      Marco Solito
      867574
      Reply from developer Marco Solito 2025.05.29 13:53
      Hello Aliwarsame, Thank you for sharing your Feedback. I am Truly sorry to hear about your disappointment and I take your concerns very seriously. Since reading your review, I have made several attempts to reach out to you privately to better understand your situation and to offer my full support, but Unfortunately, I have not yet received a response. Please know that I am fully committed to providing assistance and resolving any issues you may have encountered. My goal is always to ensure that every user has a positive experience, and I am here to help clarify any misunderstandings or technical difficulties you might be facing. Regarding your comments about the EA’s trading activity, I want to assure you that the system’s behavior can depend on Various Market Conditions and settings. With the recent release of Dark Algo 2.0, significant improvements have been made to both trading frequency and overall performance, a new Pairs GBPUSD, has been added to the basket, so now the EA works on EURUSD and GBPUSD. I am confident that these updates address many of the concerns you have raised. I would greatly appreciate the opportunity to discuss your experience in more detail and to help you get the most out of the product. Please feel free to reply to my messages or contact me directly at your convenience. I am here to support you and remain at your complete disposal for any questions or assistance you may need. Best regards,
      Marco
      Top Forex
      270
      Top Forex 2025.04.12 06:35 
       

      Preso 50% di drawdown 2 giorni fa con i setting di default

      Marcin Krzysztof Bittner
      152
      Marcin Krzysztof Bittner 2025.04.04 04:48 
       

      I've been using this EA for a few months but I have launched it on a live 5K EUR account this month. Perfect timing for Trumps trade war. I'm shocked how well DARK ALGO worked on the first day tariffs (3.04.25) where EUR/USD shot from 1.08 to 1.11 in a freaking day! My setup was money management risk 12 (quite high I know, have backup funds on sidelines in case). It opened 5 sell trades 0.06 0.12 0.18 0.24 0.30 each at precisely full hour and ended up in more that 170EUR in profit. That's 3.7% in a single day at 7.38% DD. I will keep looking at it and keep a close eye on it's performance. Great job so far - if it can handle 3000 points violatility in a single day, I have high confidence in it. I'd love to launch Dark Gold EA on a test account and see if it's as impressive. Thanks!

      fselvan2000
      256
      fselvan2000 2025.02.06 17:28 
       

      Highly recommended...one of the best and safe EA in the market! slow and steady profits...using this EA on my live accounts for the past one year. Thanks Marco!

      leekarsing
      58
      leekarsing 2025.02.01 09:25 
       

      Bought and use dark algo since mid of 2023,very good performance, not aggressive Ea but slow and safe.using 3000 to run EURUSD.

      virgiser
      39
      virgiser 2024.12.20 08:55 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Miguel B
      36
      Miguel B 2024.10.24 18:10 
       

      I've been using the system for 4 months now. Low & Steady profits since then so I highly recommend it - max DD 28% for now.

      Juan Pablo Mazzini Perri
      170
      Juan Pablo Mazzini Perri 2024.10.10 11:58 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      fmw1961
      716
      fmw1961 2024.09.04 15:14 
       

      Fantastic follow the rules and it works perfectly .please could i have the Dark Titan Ea many thanks and keep up the good work

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