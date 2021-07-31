EA KOGORO TREND

PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale.

- EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs.

- The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits.

- Opening and closing orders is really flexible.

- Safer, high profit.

- Manage bots with intelligently set parameters that are easy for users through parameters: Start_Lot, Distance, TakeProfit, plus_step, Max_Lot, Number_Order_Lot_same, Max_Order, IN_START.

- Take profits according to the system's analysis in a smart way.

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Detailed instructions on setting parameters:

- Start_Lot : Lot volume of the first order entered.

- Distance : the nearest distance to the next command in the right trend if the trend is still in the right direction.

- TakeProfit : Distance to take profit when achieved.

- plus_step : the distance is added after each entry, starting from the 2nd, this increases investor safety.

- Max_Lot : Maximum lot that bot will enter, Lot entry will never exceed Max_Lot.

- Number_Order_Lot_same : The number of orders entering the same lot as the previous order, this also limits the rapid increase of the lot number, this is an advantage also EA KOGORO.

- Max_Order : The largest number of orders that the bot enters, if the current number of orders is already Max_Order, the EA will not enter any more orders.

- IN_START : whether the robot is active or not, 0 : the robot is not active, 1: the robot is active. -------------------------------------- Recommendations for safety : - Minimum deposit: 500$ - 1000$ for 1 pair with default configuration. - Use pairs XAU/Usd



