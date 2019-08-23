Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy

2.5
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here: Simple Forex Trading Strategies

The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas.

The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator.

The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4.

This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame and with any Currency Pair but you should know how to adjust the parameters to your new pairs, timeframes, and current maket conditions.

Recommended Settings at Comment #1

I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings!


Reviews 3
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.14 09:39 
 

Good job.

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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Vasiliy Strukov
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Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 21:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.29 06:19 
 

Positive feedback! This EA can be definitely improved!

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.14 09:39 
 

Good job.

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